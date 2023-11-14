Litter Genie® Introduces New Jumbo Eco Refill

A litter disposal solution made from compostable film.

MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Every cat lover knows that maintaining a clean and odor-free environment is essential not only for the pet's well-being, but also for the household's comfort. Litter Genie® - the #1 cat litter disposal pail in the United States* and Canada - announces the launch of its Jumbo Eco Refill. This innovative product provides long-lasting cat care without compromising on eco-friendly solutions and is set to be available as of November 2023.

Since launch, Litter Genie® has been closing the lid on cat odors in homes with its unique air-tight pail designs and multi-layer refill bags with odor barrier technology that locks away undesirable smells.

The new Litter Genie® Jumbo Eco Refill is made of compostable film** and is designed with impressive longevity, lasting up to four-months for one cat. Designed to contain twice as much film and using 35% less cartridge plastic compared to standard refills, the Jumbo Eco Refill sets a new standard for sustainability in cat care.

This game-changing product is made from compostable film** and helps to contain litter odors while keeping your home smelling fresh.

"Litter Genie® is committed to reducing plastic waste in its products," states Rahul Sharda, CEO Angelcare Group, maker of the popular Genie line. "Our team is proud to introduce new Litter Genie® Eco Refills into our product line-up. Not only is Litter Genie® continuing to make cat care more convenient, but now we are expanding the category with more sustainable products that consumers can feel good about."

Litter Genie® JUMBO ECO REFILL : The square refill contains continuous film, allowing users to cut and tie it to any desired length, ensuring minimal waste and maximum convenience. Litter Genie® Jumbo Eco Refill is compatible with the Standard, Plus and XL+ pails. Not compatible with Easy Roll and XL pails.

Available exclusively at Amazon.com in the USA $19.99 USD MSRP

About Angelcare Group®

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems, and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this focus on innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie, Litter Genie, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 50 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcaregroup.com .

*Does not include the category of self-cleaning litter boxes. **Based on ASTM D6400 standard. Compostable if facilities exist. Depending on local regulation litter and waste may not be compostable.

