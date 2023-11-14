Leading Private Funds Lawyer Jonathan Rash Joins Ropes & Gray's Asset Management Group

WASHINGTON , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray announced today that private funds lawyer Jonathan Rash has joined the firm in Washington, D.C. as a partner in its 300-lawyer global asset management practice. Jon, who has advised preeminent private funds in their flagship fundraises, brings significant credit and buyout fund experience to Ropes & Gray's global private funds team.

"Jon is a great talent who will further strengthen our leading private fund formation practice with his excellence and client relationships. His experience, commercial acumen and collegiality make him the perfect fit for our culture," said Julie Jones, chair.

Jon advises alternative asset managers on a wide range of complex matters, focusing on customized private fund structures, innovative cross-border offerings, and special strategic projects. He has represented sponsors of private funds on high-profile, multi-billion-dollar fundraises across alternative asset classes, including buyout, growth, infrastructure, credit, energy and real estate. His practice spans closed-ended, open-ended and hybrid funds, and he routinely advises clients on co-investment structures, bespoke platform arrangements, secondary transactions, and Advisers Act compliance matters. Jon also serves as an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law.

Jon's arrival expands the firm's global asset management practice in Washington, D.C., where the firm is growing its team.

"Jon delivers the highest quality advice to clients on their critical fundraises that are noteworthy for their size and complexity," said David Djaha, managing partner. "He is a terrific addition to our market-leading practice."

Ropes & Gray continues to expand its global asset management practice and has positioned itself as the world's leading platform for private funds. Since 2020, the firm has added four of the industry's most respected private funds partners – Tom Alabaster (London), Bryan Hunkele and Eric Requenez (both in New York) and Warren Goodworth (Chicago) and named nine new private fund partners, including Adam Dobson, Laura Hirst, Justin Kliger and Yoni Levy (all in Boston), Jessica Marlin and Steve Zaorski (all in New York), Catherine Skulan (San Francisco) and Alex Chauvin and Chris Townsend (both in London).

Bryan Chegwidden, chair of the firm's global asset management practice, said: "Jon joins a team of the world's leading private funds lawyers who understand the industry and are committed to their clients' success."

"I am thrilled to be joining the premier private funds platform at Ropes & Gray," Jon said. "The practice and the firm are both first rate. I could not be more excited."

