The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results; Narrows Fiscal 2023 Guidance

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $37.7 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a decrease of 3.0% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased 3.1%, and comparable sales in the U.S. decreased 3.5%.
Net earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $3.8 billion, or $3.81 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per diluted share, in the same period of fiscal 2022.
"Our quarterly performance was in line with our expectations," said Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO. "Similar to the second quarter, we saw continued customer engagement with smaller projects, and experienced pressure in certain big-ticket, discretionary categories. We remain very excited about our strategic initiatives and are committed to investing in the business to deliver the best interconnected shopping experience, capture wallet share with the Pro, and grow our store footprint. In addition, our associates did an outstanding job delivering value and service for our customers throughout the quarter and I would like to thank them for their dedication and hard work."
Fiscal 2023 Guidance
The company narrowed its prior fiscal 2023 guidance range:
- Sales and comparable sales to decline between 3% and 4% compared to fiscal 2022
- Operating margin rate to be between 14.2% and 14.1%
- Tax rate of approximately 24.5%
- Interest expense of approximately $1.8 billion
- Diluted earnings-per-share-percent-decline between 9% and 11% compared to fiscal 2022
The Home Depot will conduct a conference call today at 9 a.m. ET to discuss information included in this news release and related matters. The conference call will be available in its entirety through a webcast and replay at ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations.
At the end of the third quarter, the company operated a total of 2,333 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
in millions, except per share data
October 29,
October 30,
% Change
October 29,
October 30,
% Change
Net sales
$ 37,710
$ 38,872
(3.0) %
$ 117,883
$ 121,572
(3.0) %
Cost of sales
24,972
25,648
(2.6)
78,431
80,720
(2.8)
Gross profit
12,738
13,224
(3.7)
39,452
40,852
(3.4)
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
6,649
6,468
2.8
19,919
19,735
0.9
Depreciation and amortization
683
608
12.3
1,987
1,830
8.6
Total operating expenses
7,332
7,076
3.6
21,906
21,565
1.6
Operating income
5,406
6,148
(12.1)
17,546
19,287
(9.0)
Interest and other (income) expense:
Interest income and other, net
(49)
(7)
N/M
(123)
(12)
N/M
Interest expense
487
413
17.9
1,430
1,166
22.6
Interest and other, net
438
406
7.9
1,307
1,154
13.3
Earnings before provision for income taxes
4,968
5,742
(13.5)
16,239
18,133
(10.4)
Provision for income taxes
1,158
1,403
(17.5)
3,897
4,390
(11.2)
Net earnings
$ 3,810
$ 4,339
(12.2) %
$ 12,342
$ 13,743
(10.2) %
Basic weighted average common shares
996
1,020
(2.4) %
1,002
1,024
(2.1) %
Basic earnings per share
$ 3.83
$ 4.25
(9.9)
$ 12.32
$ 13.42
(8.2)
Diluted weighted average common shares
999
1,023
(2.3) %
1,005
1,028
(2.2) %
Diluted earnings per share
$ 3.81
$ 4.24
(10.1)
$ 12.28
$ 13.37
(8.2)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Selected Sales Data (1)
October 29,
October 30,
% Change
October 29,
October 30,
% Change
Customer transactions (in millions)
399.8
409.8
(2.4) %
1,249.8
1,287.9
(3.0) %
Average ticket
$ 89.36
$ 89.67
(0.3)
$ 90.42
$ 90.45
—
Sales per retail square foot
$ 595.71
$ 618.50
(3.7)
$ 623.17
$ 646.81
(3.7)
(1)
Selected Sales Data does not include results for HD Supply.
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
in millions
October 29,
October 30,
January 29,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 2,058
$ 2,462
$ 2,757
Receivables, net
3,932
3,732
3,317
Merchandise inventories
22,805
25,719
24,886
Other current assets
1,887
1,768
1,511
Total current assets
30,682
33,681
32,471
Net property and equipment
25,735
25,240
25,631
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,071
6,523
6,941
Goodwill
7,937
7,434
7,444
Other assets
4,152
3,988
3,958
Total assets
$ 75,577
$ 76,866
$ 76,445
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 11,478
$ 12,402
$ 11,443
Accrued salaries and related expenses
2,034
1,934
1,991
Current installments of long-term debt
1,362
1,224
1,231
Current operating lease liabilities
1,026
942
945
Other current liabilities
7,672
7,778
7,500
Total current liabilities
23,572
24,280
23,110
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
40,567
41,740
41,962
Long-term operating lease liabilities
6,300
5,807
6,226
Other long-term liabilities
3,708
3,741
3,585
Total liabilities
74,147
75,568
74,883
Total stockholders' equity
1,430
1,298
1,562
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 75,577
$ 76,866
$ 76,445
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
in millions
October 29,
October 30,
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$ 12,342
$ 13,743
Reconciliation of net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,415
2,216
Stock-based compensation expense
300
286
Changes in working capital
1,391
(6,579)
Changes in deferred income taxes
(310)
129
Other operating activities
301
226
Net cash provided by operating activities
16,439
10,021
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(2,368)
(2,216)
Payments for businesses acquired, net
(795)
—
Other investing activities
15
(29)
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,148)
(2,245)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of short-term debt, net
—
(1,035)
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discounts
—
6,942
Repayments of long-term debt
(1,200)
(2,423)
Repurchases of common stock
(6,465)
(5,136)
Proceeds from sales of common stock
192
146
Cash dividends
(6,304)
(5,856)
Other financing activities
(146)
(185)
Net cash used in financing activities
(13,923)
(7,547)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(632)
229
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(67)
(110)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,757
2,343
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 2,058
$ 2,462
