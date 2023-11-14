Cole Haan Celebrates Milestone of 500 Stores Globally

Iconic brand now available in more than 100 countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan, the nearly 100-year-old American lifestyle brand, announced today the opening of its 500th store, as the company addresses growing consumer demand across the globe. The expansion brings to new consumers worldwide the performance lifestyle footwear and accessories for which the brand is known. Over the past decade, Cole Haan has expanded its global retail footprint steadily and deliberately. Today, the brand is available in over 100 countries, up from just 13 countries in 2013.



"From the early days of our launch of Cole Haan as an independent company following our acquisition of the business [from Nike], we envisioned the opportunity to bring this iconic American brand to a broader global audience. Over the past decade, we have expanded our product assortment, our talent, and our partnership with a network of world-class distribution partners globally. As we reach this important milestone, we are focused on a range of opportunities we have created for the future of Cole Haan," said Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan.

The brand's global retail presence includes some of the most premium shopping malls and destinations in the world, including the World Trade Center in New York, Valley Fair Mall and South Coast Plaza in California, and Houston Galleria in the United States. In the Middle East, the company's partners have opened stores in Dubai Mall, Emirates Mall, Place Vendome in Qatar, and Mall of Arabia in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In Asia Pacific, Cole Haan can be found at Taikoo Hui in Shanghai, LiVat in Beijing, Harbour City, the largest and most diverse shopping mall in Hong Kong, and in Ginza and Harajuku in Tokyo, Japan. Within Central and South America, the brand has opened stores within the upscale Polanco district in Mexico City, and MultiPlaza Mall in Panama. Furthermore, Cole Haan has opened shop-in-shop locations in the United Kingdom at the prestigious Harrods and Selfridges department stores.

"The Cole Haan brand is committed to providing fashion-forward footwear that combines time-honored craft with modern innovation, which support our customers from work to workout, to weekend and beyond. There is no other brand offering the same breadth of products or matching our innovative approach to re-imagining footwear for today's on-the-go lifestyles. These 500 stores represent the future of Cole Haan," said David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan.

To support its expanded global presence, the company recently opened its first regional office in Dubai, UAE, which joins existing offices and showrooms in New York, Toronto, London, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

"Cole Haan has been a pioneer in the footwear industry from the beginning and our growth over the past 10 years reflects the increasing customer demand for high-quality, fashionable, and innovative footwear," said Adrian Santos, Senior Vice President, International at Cole Haan. "We're excited to achieve this milestone and look to continue supporting and inspiring consumers in every part of their day in yet more locations over the next decade."

In addition to this retail growth, the company and its distributors operate more than 55 regional and country-specific e-commerce websites globally.

What started as a mission to provide consumers with quality, crafted footwear has since expanded into a leading, globally recognized American lifestyle brand, inspiring people everywhere to live extraordinary lives, write new rules, and celebrate the moments that matter.

Customers can find the extensive list of international distributors and websites on colehaan.com.

ABOUT COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

