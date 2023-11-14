A Classic Underdog Story: Famous Toastery Gets Big Break as Title Sponsor of College Bowl Game

Charlotte's Fav Brunch Franchise Scores Sports Sponsorship with ESPN Events' 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte-based Famous Toastery – a 25-unit better brunch franchise known for its "Famously Fresh" and simple-scratch menu – will spread its fame even further with millions of college football viewers as the title sponsor of the Famous Toastery Bowl. The bowl will take place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, December 18 at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the campus of the UNC Charlotte and will be televised on ESPN.

The Famous Toastery Bowl replaces the Bahamas Bowl on the 2023 college football bowl calendar this year due to stadium renovations in Nassau, Bahamas.

Famous Toastery represented an ideal fit for the Charlotte bowl game with Famous Toastery's charitable community outreach efforts, reputation for great food and service and its wildly loyal fan base, serving as a pillar of the Charlotte community since its inception in 2005. In fact, one of the better brunch brand's biggest enthusiasts and longtime regular customers is NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell, with whom Famous Toastery signed a partnership earlier this year, largely putting the brand on the map in the sports industry.

"Out of all the major corporations and renowned brands in Charlotte, Famous Toastery is honored to be the title sponsor of ESPN Events' bowl game here in the Queen City," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. "It's humbling to occupy this position as a relatively small but growing brand with tremendous popularity and the best food and following out there. We recognized this could be a pivotal moment for our brand and our franchisees, so we sprang into action to pull this opportunity together very quickly."

More than just a sponsorship in name, the deal allows the Famous Toastery team to participate in traditional pre- and post-game events, including the ceremonial coin toss and trophy presentation to the winning team.

"We always knew there was something super special about Famous Toastery. After starting this brand in a house almost 20 years ago, I've had the honor and privilege to watch it flourish into a household name here in North Carolina," said Robert Maynard, Founder and CEO of Famous Toastery. "Now, with this sponsorship opportunity, we have an incredible opportunity to grow Famous Toastery into a prominent brand amongst college football fans across the country."

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering "Famously Fresh" meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. Famous Toastery has earned recognition from Restaurant Business' The Future 50 (2019, 2020), Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 Rankings (2019, 2022), as well as CNBC as a top franchise to buy (2018), FSR Magazine as a Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off (2018), Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies, and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities (2018).

Won Life Brands, Famous Toastery's parent company, is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which includes Famous Toastery, Cartridge World, Flour Power, BBS: Your Big Burger Spot, Abby's Better Nut Butter and VaVia. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com .

