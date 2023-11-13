CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY JOINS FORCES WITH COSMIC WIRE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmic Wire, a prominent spatial web technology company, has joined forces with leading entertainment and sports agency, Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Cosmic Wire will work in tandem with CAA to create innovative experiences for its clients, using spatial and immersive technology, helping to expand their audiences across sports, fashion, film, television, video games, and more. The companies will also work together to innovate cutting-edge sponsorship opportunities for corporate brands in virtual environments.

Founded in 2021 by Jerad Finck, Cosmic Wire is a Miami-based Web3, immersive media, and gaming technology company that builds bespoke, large-scale, interactive virtual worlds for intellectual property holders. Within these gamified digital environments, brands, film/TV properties, and sports franchises can unlock additional monetization opportunities, while delivering a deeper, more immersive fan experience to their most engaged audiences across any device.

Cosmic Wire's proprietary technology and decentralized applications provide a distinctive infrastructure that empowers creators by granting them full ownership of their content and rights without any constraints.

To date, Cosmic Wire has developed exclusive digital experiences for industry leaders across sports leagues and franchises, anime franchises, and video game IP.

ABOUT CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY (CAA)

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is the leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA's diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. The trailblazer of the agency business, CAA was the first to build a sports business, create an investment bank, launch a venture fund, found technology start-up companies, establish a philanthropic arm, build a business in China, and form a brand marketing services division, among other innovations. Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for nine consecutive years, CAA represents more than 3,000 of the world's top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, Olympics and action sports, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally. For more information, please visit www.caa.com .

ABOUT COSMIC WIRE:

Cosmic Wire, a Miami-based technology company, stands at the forefront of Web3 innovation. Leveraging its proprietary technology and decentralized applications, the company serves as the architect behind the core operating system fueling today's Spatial Web and blockchain ecosystems. Through a blend of patented mesh technology and pending patents in file format, compression, and codec(s) development, Cosmic Wire has established a proprietary full-stack solution. This comprehensive solution enables the seamless live-streaming of volumetric captured content in high-fidelity, delivering immersive 3D experiences across interconnected web platforms. Furthermore, it facilitates the integration of augmented realities and interconnected physical and digital experiences through cloud-based GPU rendering. This pioneering system is interwoven with interoperable and proprietary blockchain technology, serving a fundamental role in system functionality, validation, automation, encryption, rights, and data collection. The seamless integration of Cosmic Wire's innovative tools synergizes to form The Spatial Web. For more information, please visit www.cosmicwire.com .

