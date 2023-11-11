CGTN：People-centered approach: China to continue enhancement of disaster prevention efforts

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China says it will continue to uphold a people-centered approach and accelerate progress in improving disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief capabilities, as Beijing, Hebei Province and several other parts of the country were hit by floods and geological disasters caused by extreme rainfall in late July and early August.

On Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the areas hit by floods this summer in Beijing and Hebei Province, where he inspected post-flood reconstruction. As winter approaches in northern China, Xi called for redoubled efforts to address safety loopholes and strengthen weak links, while accelerating progress in improving the systems of flood prevention projects and emergency management.

At a school that served as a temporary shelter in Mentougou in Beijing, Xi spoke with students and said he's glad to see their smiling faces after being able to get back to school on schedule. He urged enhancement of children's safety education to raise their awareness.

The Chinese president, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, later met with family members of martyrs who died while serving during the flood season and expressed his condolences. He also spoke with grassroots Party members and cadres who participated in flood prevention and disaster relief.

Enhancement of disaster prevention efforts

Xi also paid a visit to a village in Miaofengshan township later in the day, where he inspected the strengthening work of local infrastructure.

"After major floods, extensive construction and improvement must be carried out, while significantly improving the level of water conservancy facilities and flood control facilities," Xi told local authorities, urging an integration of disaster reconstruction and high-quality development.

He also called for improvement in a scientific manner, specifically pointing out that the revitalization of rural areas, and the construction of ecological civilization should also be carried out during the reconstruction process in the cause of a comprehensive improvement of disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief capabilities.

He also stressed the need for advancing emergency management systems for both urban and rural grassroots-levels so as to ensure self-rescue and mutual rescue capabilities.

View original content:

SOURCE CGTN