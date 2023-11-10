Texas-Built Toyota Tundra Named Truck of Texas for Second Time

The 2024 Toyota Tundra wins top honor at the 2023 Texas Truck Rodeo

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota's 2024 Tundra was awarded the title "Truck of Texas" by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at their annual Texas Truck Rodeo event. This marks the second time in three years the vehicle has taken top honors at the event.

In addition to the Tundra's recognition, the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander earned first place in the Full-Size SUV category. Toyota Audio Multimedia also received a Feature Award while the Toyota i-Force MAX Turbocharged Hybrid earned the Best Powertrain Award.

Manufactured at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Texas, Inc. (TMMTX), the Tundra is built on a fully boxed chassis and equipped with a multilink rear suspension, with its maximum tow rating of 12,000 pounds and a max payload of 1,940 pounds. Featuring two new i-Force powertrains – the i-FORCE twin-turbo V6 engine and available i-FORCE MAX twin-turbo V6 hybrid – the Tundra not only significantly improves performance but both powertrains improve efficiency as well. The most surprising aspect of the hybrid i-FORCE MAX powertrain is that it is the most powerful of the options, producing 437 hp @ 5,200 rpm and a whopping 583 lb.-ft. of torque and an impressively low 2,400 rpm.

"The Tundra is not only an American story, but a Texan story: assembled at our manufacturing plant in San Antonio," said Joe Moses, VP - Vehicle Marketing and Comms. "We are thrilled to see the positive impact the Tundra continues to have on the truck segment and are honored that TAWA recognized the Toyota Tundra as the Truck of Texas for a second time."

Born from invincible, the 2024 Tundra offers a host of features to fit every need. Those looking to get off the beaten path will appreciate the off-road technology that includes the available Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Crawl Control (CRAWL) and selectable rear locker. The all-new multimedia system offers a user-friendly experience with new voice activated technology or via the massive 14-inch touchscreen.

Additionally, the 2024 Tundra offers drivers groundbreaking towing technology. Using sensors and cameras, Tundra's driver assistance technology helps drivers easily connect a trailer and Straight Path Assist helps keep it in a straight line when backing up. Additional interior features include a panoramic moonroof, a tailored cabin, the available fan-favorite power vertical rear window and an available 12.3-inch digital instrument panel for the driver.

This year's Texas Truck Rodeo brought together 37 journalists to evaluate automakers' latest trucks and SUVs on an off-road course at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas. Vehicles from the world's top manufacturers were evaluated on interior, exterior, value, performance, and personal appeal. The Tundra ran the rugged course, leaving its competitors trailing in the competition.

"The Texas Auto Writers Association Truck of Texas award is a prestigious honor, and the 2024 Toyota Tundra has truly earned the title," said TAWA President Teia Collier. "The Tundra continues to impress, and our members were excited to bestow the honor to this vehicle for a second time."

TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades. TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive journalist associates in the U.S. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo – that allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers in one place, at one time.

