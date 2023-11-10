NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Participate at Nareit's REITworld: 2023 Annual Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT) announced today that Brian Mitts, NXRT's Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP-Finance, Secretary and Treasurer, Matthew McGraner, NXRT's Executive VP and Chief Investment Officer, Bonner McDermett, NXRT VP, Asset Management, and Sean Jacobson, NXRT VP, Asset Management will be meeting with investors and others at Nareit's REITworld: 2023 Annual Conference, to be held November 14-16 at the JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (PRNewswire)

A copy of the meeting materials will be posted in the Resources section of NXRT's website at nxrt.nexpoint.com on the morning of November 14, 2023.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at http://www.nxrt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Kristen Thomas

IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations

Prosek Partners for NexPoint

pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.