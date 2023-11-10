Firefly Aerospace Closes Third Tranche of Series C Round, Reaching Approximately $300 Million of Financing to Date

Latest Closing Underscores Ongoing and New Investor Demand

in Wake of Successful U.S. Space Force Alpha Launch

CEDAR PARK, Texas, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, today announced the closing of another tranche of financing, valuing the company at $1.5 billion pre-money. The round is being led by existing investors including AE Industrial Partners, LP, as well as new investors including Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Firefly has raised approximately $300 million in funding since February 2023.

Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Firefly Aerospace, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Firefly Aerospace, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We have been successful at raising funds at an increased valuation in this challenging capital markets environment due to our focus on production and mission execution," said Bill Weber, CEO Firefly Aerospace. "Following our most recent success with the groundbreaking launch of the VICTUS NOX mission by the U.S. Space Force, we have seen heightened interest from new investors."

Along with Firefly's recent responsive launch success, the company has been awarded contracts for multiple Alpha missions, including a NASA mission, concluded a launch agreement with Lockheed Martin, and signed a multi-launch agreement with L3Harris. Under their Blue Ghost Lunar Lander product line, the company also won multiple U.S. government and commercial contracts, including three NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) task orders.

In addition, Firefly's on-orbit vehicle, Elytra, is on contract for its first mission for the National Reconnaissance Office, scheduled to fly on Firefly's Alpha Rocket next year, while The Medium Launch Vehicle being co-developed with Northrop Grumman has major milestones scheduled before the end of the year.

"Firefly has clinched key contracts and cemented itself as the leader in tactically responsive launch," said Kirk Konert Partner at AE Industrial and Chairman of Firefly. "Their differentiated technology and astute leadership have propelled them to several successes over the past year. We are proud to back Firefly as they emerge as a leader in space and defense technology while fortifying our national security."

The Company expects to announce a close of its current financing round in the near future.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and on-orbit services. Headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI") focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, lunar landers, and orbital vehicles provide the space industry with a single source for missions from low Earth orbit to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

Media Contacts

Firefly Aerospace

press@fireflyspace.com

AE Industrial Media Contacts

Stanton – Public Relations & Marketing

(212) 366-5300

aeroequity@stantonprm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Firefly Aerospace, Inc.