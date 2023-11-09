DENSO's Christina Khim Earns Runner Up at the CADIA Impact Awards in Systemic Change Category

Khim honored for contributions to workplace diversity, equity and inclusion

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced that CADIA has recognized Christina Khim as Runner Up of the 2023 CADIA Impact Awards in the category of Systemic Change, Individual. Khim is an advanced human resources (HR) business partner at DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, who works tirelessly to bridge cultural divides and support employees of diverse backgrounds.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

"I'm honored to be recognized at this year's CADIA Impact Awards," Khim said. "At DENSO, we believe in fostering a work culture where individuals are treated with dignity and respect. I'm proud to contribute to this philosophy through our team's diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) work, which promotes an environment that is welcoming to all."

The Systemic Change category of the CADIA Impact Awards highlights individuals and teams who are determined to break down systemic bias and address organizational barriers to inclusion and equity in the workplace.

"We are pleased to celebrate Christina's ability to spark systemic change and make a positive impact," said Cheryl Thompson, founder and CEO of CADIA. "Her work, at DENSO and in the community, is a model for how others can serve dynamic employee populations, create access to new opportunities and support business goals."

Khim, who has been with DENSO for nearly 8 years, is an instrumental leader in the HR department, focusing on talent management. She has also co-founded two business resource groups: the DENSO Burmese Network and the DENSO Women's Network, employee-led teams that aim to serve those team member populations.

As co-chair of the DENSO Burmese Network, she provides translation services to Burmese employees – a group that makes up more than 10 percent of DENSO in Battle Creek's workforce – and leads cultural awareness workshops to promote cross-cultural understanding and connection.

The DENSO Burmese Network is also active in the community. In 2022, the network led an employee fundraising effort for the Burma Center, a Battle Creek-area nonprofit, to assist humanitarian aid in Myanmar. The initiative totaled more than $72,000 after DENSO matched employee donations.

"Christina's passion for cultural exchange and commitment to strengthening our inclusion efforts is admirable," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center and executive lead for DEIB. "Her efforts help us better engage all of our employees, encourage increased collaboration and help our teams contribute to a better world."

In 2022, Victoria White of DENSO's Athens, Tennessee, facility won a CADIA Impact Award in the Creating Inclusive Cultures category.

For those interested in working at a leading manufacturer committed to supporting diverse workplaces, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 200 facilities worldwide to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 165,000 global employees pursue rewarding careers while paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,500+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) at 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, DENSO in North America generated $11.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings together unique perspectives, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and to review current career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

About CADIA

CADIA was launched in 2017 with the idea that diverse talent had long been overlooked and undervalued in the automotive industry. CADIA set about to create avenues of success for people of all diversity dimensions in automotive by providing professional development opportunities. A mission driven organization, CADIA provides Diversity, Equity & Inclusion tools, networks, insights, and practical advice to companies in the auto-mobility space in order to double the number of diverse leaders in automotive by 2030. To learn more, visit www.cadia.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DENSO