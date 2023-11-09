Claro Enterprise Solutions is Revolutionizing Business Connectivity and Security with Secure Managed LAN powered by Fortinet

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claro Enterprise Solutions announces the launch of Secure Managed LAN, powered by Fortinet's Wired and Wireless LAN portfolio, a fully managed solution that revolutionizes connectivity and security for businesses.

Secure Managed LAN is a comprehensive, scalable, and intuitive cloud-managed solution with integrated hardware, software, and cloud services, all managed through a centralized, web-based platform. It offers companies the opportunity to optimize their network coverage and performance while adding an extra layer of security to protect valuable assets from cyber threats.

Lucian Calugaru, Product Director of Claro Enterprise Solutions, said, "Secure Managed LAN is the solution that businesses need to simplify their Wi-Fi deployment, improve their security, and offer smarter analytics. By partnering with Fortinet, we're able to offer a fully managed solution that provides industry-leading secure connectivity and cybersecurity for our customers."

Key Features:

Wi-Fi LAN and Cloud-Managed Devices and Services: Access Points, LAN Switches, Security Appliances

SD-WAN and Security: Site-to-Site VPN, Intelligent Path Control, Traffic Shaping, Branch Routing, LTE Failover, High Availability, Dual Uplink Ports, UTM, Advanced Analytics

In addition, the managed service integrates with the Fortinet Security Fabric, the industry's highest-performing cybersecurity mesh platform, powered by FortiOS. Spanning the extended digital attack surface and cycle, the Security Fabric enables the convergence of networking and security to protect devices, data, and applications in real time.

The Fortinet Security Fabric covers the following key areas under a single MSP (Managed Service Provider)

Secure Connectivity that accelerates and unifies the network and user experience

Dynamic Cloud Security that protects and controls cloud infrastructures and applications

AI-Driven Security Operations that automatically prevents, detects, isolates, and responds to cyber threats

Solution Benefits:

Web Security

Advanced cloud-delivered URL, DNS (Domain Name System), and Video Filtering providing complete protection for phishing and other web born attacks while meeting compliance.

Content Security

Advanced content security technologies enable the detection and prevention of known and unknown threats and file-based attack tactics in real-time.

AV with CPRL (Compact Pattern Recognition Language)

Lateral movement protection makes it a complete solution to address ransomware, malware, and credential-based attacks.

Device Security

Advanced security technologies are optimized to monitor and protect against vulnerability and device-based attack tactics.

Near-real-time intelligence detects and blocks known and zero-day threats.

With the rise in sophisticated cyberattacks, businesses can no longer afford to overlook the importance of robust network security. Secure Managed LAN addresses these concerns by providing a comprehensive suite of security features, ensuring peace of mind for businesses of all sizes.

For more information, visit usclaro.com.

About Claro Enterprise Solutions

Claro Enterprise Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is a global integrator with over 20 years of experience and your partner for managing secure-by-design cybersecurity and information technology solutions adapted to your business requirements. Choose Claro Enterprise Solutions and scale your enterprise using industry-leading partners and experienced specialists to support your operations day and night. Secure. Compliant. Connected.

Media Contact:

Alessandra Assenza

Director of Marketing Claro Enterprise Solutions

alessandra.assenza@usclaro.com

