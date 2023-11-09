Cardinal Health launches SmartGown™ EDGE Breathable Surgical Gown with ASSIST™ Instrument Pockets

SmartGown™ EDGE is the first pocketed surgical gown designed to help maintain instrument sterility and accessibility.

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today the U.S. launch of its SmartGown™ EDGE Breathable Surgical Gown with ASSIST™ Instrument Pockets, created to provide surgical teams safe and convenient instrument access in the operating room. Exclusively available from Cardinal Health, the gown is designed to hold one recommended instrument per pocket during surgical procedures, helping to provide handling efficiency and enabling clinical teams to focus on delivering safe patient care.

SmartGown™ EDGE is made with chest pockets that can keep frequently used surgical instruments* within easy reach while surgeons and clinicians operate across complex sterile fields. The gown's unique pocketed design helps minimize potential contamination and unintentional instrument drops outside the sterile area. With SmartGown™ EDGE, surgical teams can store repeatedly used instruments* in the gown's pockets helping to reduce instrument handoffs or exchanges during a procedure, while promoting potential time savings and self-sufficiency.

The creation of SmartGown™ EDGE is a result of a collaboration with Cardinal Health, Mayo Clinic and co-inventors Joseph Dearani, M.D., Director of Pediatric and Adult Congenital Heart Surgery and Salim Walji, M.D., retired Mayo Clinic cardiothoracic surgeon.

"Innovation is key to the success of Cardinal Health's portfolio and we're proud of our work with Mayo Clinic to develop the first pocketed surgical gown of its kind," said Kelley Moffett, senior vice president, Global Medical Products, Medical Segment, Cardinal Health. "Our customers and their patients are at the center of our decision making as we continue to invest and grow in key areas of our business to provide clinicians the solutions they need."

SmartGown™ is the leading brand of Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) level 4 surgical gowns in the U.S.,1 providing the highest barrier of protection against liquid and viral penetration. As the newest addition to the SmartGown™ portfolio, SmartGown™ EDGE is rated AAMI level 4 protection with the ability to resist high fluid exposure and blood-borne pathogens and is designed with unique breathable technology to keep surgical staff cool and comfortable.

"Surgical teams are tasked to move quickly and expertly. Any deviations that prevent a smooth surgery, such as delays in instrument sterility or accessibility during the procedure, could create setbacks to the staff," said Dr. Dearani. "We're pleased to have developed a solution that helps minimize these operating room challenges and allows surgeons to keep procedures moving efficiently."

*Sharp, hot, heavy or long instruments should not be placed in pockets or holster



1 Clarivate 2022 data analysis

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

