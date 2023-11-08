Venturity Appoints Deanna Walker to CEO

DALLAS, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Venturity , one of Texas' leading finance and accounting services firms, today announced Deanna Walker to the post of CEO effective December 1. Walker, a 20-year veteran of the firm, has served as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and is lauded for being instrumental in the company's growth and reputation as an industry leader.

Walker's appointment signals a milestone for the firm by strengthening its female-led executive team, which now fills four of the five top management roles. Chris McKee, Venturity's founder and outgoing CEO, will serve as chairman and remain actively involved in the company's future.

Walker brings continuity and a wealth of experience as the new CEO and is dedicated to fostering the growth mindset for which Venturity is known.

"I have worked alongside Chris for the last 20 years, and I am excited to continue providing the same partnership and peace of mind for our clients," said Walker. "Additionally, I am proud to be part of a management team where voices are valued and heard. Chris is to be commended for this because he always puts people, values and education first, and it's evidenced by the tenure of our employees and the success of our clients."

Venturity was founded by McKee in 2001 to address the market's need for a high-quality back-office accounting solution. Today, Walker and her team have expanded the mission to challenge the traditional norms. Venturity has evolved into a tech-enabled consulting firm that guides clients through pivotal chapters of their business life cycles while offering best practices and accounting reliability.

Over the past several years, Walker has concentrated her efforts on the company's CXO advisory services , overseeing all aspects of the company's go-to-market sales, marketing and client experience strategies in line with Venturity's commitment to transparency and open-book management. She also made significant contributions in identifying and implementing new revenue channels for the firm, contributing to the company's rapid growth.

"Deanna is a proven leader and embodies the spirit of Venturity," said McKee. "Her move into the role of CEO is the natural evolution of our shared vision for Venturity's future. I have full confidence in her ability to continue driving our company to new and even greater summits."

In addition to leading Venturity, Walker will continue serving on the board and executive committee of St. Philip & St. Augustine Catholic Academy. Walker holds a bachelor's in business administration from Texas A&M University and a master's in business administration from Southern Methodist University.

Venturity Financial Partners (Venturity) is a leading finance and accounting services firm in Dallas, Texas. Over the last two decades, Venturity has established itself as a trusted partner, delivering comprehensive finance and accounting solutions and expert advisory services. We offer a full turnkey back office suite of CXO advisory services, allowing companies to thrive without the need to hire a dedicated accountant. By taking a consultative approach to operational excellence, Venturity bridges the gap between accounting, technology and operations. Venturity provides its clients with peace of mind by combining leading-edge technology with a team of experienced, relationship-driven professionals. This holistic approach ensures continuity, reliability and a proactive outlook toward financial management. For more information, please visit Venturity's website at https://venturity.com/ .

