Monte Nido & Affiliates Expands Eating Disorder Treatment with New Location in Manhattan

Midtown program will expand access to care for adolescents and adults

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, one of the leading eating disorder treatment providers in the country, today announces the expansion and re-location of Monte Nido Manhattan Eating Disorder Day Treatment. The program, located in Midtown near Bryant Park, provides eating disorder treatment for adolescents and adults of all genders.

Monte Nido Manhattan Eating Disorder Day Treatment (PRNewswire)

"Eating disorders are on the rise and have the potential to affect individuals of all backgrounds and ages," said Cassie McLean, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Expanding access to care for both adults and adolescents in one of the most populated areas in our country is more important than ever, because we believe recovery is possible for anyone with the right tools and support."

Through a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), Monte Nido Manhattan provides personalized, evidence-based treatment for adults and adolescents, now in a more central location that is easily accessible from public transportation. Individuals will participate in personalized individual and group therapy, and benefit from clinical, medical, psychiatric and nutritional expertise while navigating real-life challenges.

"Monte Nido provides an individualized treatment approach to account for the unique needs of every individual," said Melissa Spann, PhD, LMHC, CEDS-C, Chief Clinical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Our comprehensive system of care ensures we treat clients with a multidimensional approach and includes relational focus, trusted outcomes, cultural awareness and building resilience through a trauma-informed approach."

Given the significant prevalence of PTSD among individuals with eating disorders, Monte Nido Manhattan will provide evidence-based trauma treatments that incorporate cognitive processing therapy (CPT), a gold standard approach to trauma treatment. This innovative approach is backed by recent pioneering research that shows clients who experienced this integrated clinical approach improved significantly and remained improved six months following discharge.

Monte Nido Manhattan is the seventh Monte Nido & Affiliates program in the state of New York, complementing the day treatment program in Westchester, and residential programs in Glen Cove, River Towns, Rockland, Briarcliff Manor and Hudson Valley.

For more information, or to inquire about treatment at Monte Nido Manhattan, please visit www.montenido.com or call 888-228-1253.

About Monte Nido & Affiliates

Monte Nido & Affiliates is a leading provider of eating disorder treatment, offering inpatient, residential, and in-person and virtual day treatment programs. For over two decades, our expert staff of eating disorder professionals have delivered compassionate care, breakthrough outcomes, and long-term recovery for our clients. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates currently operates more than 50 programs across four distinct eating disorder program brands: Monte Nido, Walden, Rosewood and Clementine.

Contact: Abigail Cox

L.C. Williams & Associates

312-565-3900

montenido@lcwa.com

Monte Nido Manhattan Hosts Panel Discussion on Eating Disorders (PRNewswire)

Monte Nido - Treating Eating Disorders (PRNewsfoto/Monte Nido) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Monte Nido & Affiliates