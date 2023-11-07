Trina Solar wins prestigious international design award for Vertex S+

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has won the 2024 German Design Award for its Vertex S n-type dual-glass rooftop PV module series in the 'Excellent Product Design' category.

The German Design Award, founded by the German Design Council in 1953, is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Only works that have passed the review or recommendation of the German Design Committee can be nominated, and most of the nominated works are international design award-winning designs, also known as "winners among winners".

The recognition of the Vertex S+ modules' design and aesthetic value by the German Design Awards follows the success of Trina Solar's Vertex S module, which won the Red Dot Design Award, the international industrial design award known as the "Oscar" of the design world, last year.

Winning the German Design Award is not only confirmation of the creative design and performance of our module, but recognition of the entire concept of our Black Aesthetics range, which Vertex S+ is part of.

Trina Solar presents the perfect Black Aesthetics in every detail to a high standard. High uniformity between all cells, between cells and frames, and between modules ensures the integrity in building exterior design. The Black Aesthetics modules create more visual quality for users on their rooftops and promote the aesthetic experience of solar energy into thousands of homes worldwide.

Trina Solar launched the Vertex S+ dual-glass module series for rooftops in February, setting off a new round of PV aesthetics innovation in the global middle- and high-end residential market. Based on 210mm rectangular silicon wafer (210R) cell technology, this series of modules is combined with n-type i-TOPCon advanced technology, providing highest power, efficiency, and guaranteed lifetime power output. Its triple-cut cells have been designed for electrical compatibility with 99% of mainstream inverters, thus seamlessly integrating with existing system components. The 1.6+1.6mm lightweight dual-glass structure ensures ultra-high reliability and safety of the module, while maintaining the same low weight as comparable standard backsheet products.

Inheriting Trina Solar's exclusive aesthetic black design, the NEG9RC.27 Clear Black module is the Vertex S+ series' flagship product. It comes with black cells and a black frame. It incorporates bifacial cell technology with transparent encapsulation for additional power gain from the back side of the module, making it a universal premium solution for any type of residential and commercial rooftops. Additionally, it is perfect for specific application settings such as carports, public spaces, and agricultural projects.

On the other hand, the monofacial NEG9R.28 Vertex S+ module comes with a white encapsulant for top rated power output of up to 450Wp, thus maximizing performance on limited rooftop spaces.

The innovative Vertex S+ product series brings users a richer range of choices to customise and add more aesthetic possibilities to their roofs.

