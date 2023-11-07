Infor Ranked Highest in Four Use Cases in 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises Report

Gartner ranks Infor highest in ERP for Upper Midsize Enterprises, ERP for Process Manufacturing, ERP for Discrete Manufacturing, and Project/Asset-Intensive Manufacturing Use Cases

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Gartner® Inc., in its 2023 Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises, a companion report to the Gartner Magic Quadrant™, ranked Infor highest in four use cases – including the ERP for Upper Midsize Enterprises Use Case (tied for highest score), the ERP for Process Manufacturing Use Case, the ERP for Discrete Manufacturing Use Case and the Project/Asset-Intensive Manufacturing Use Case.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2023 Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises.

In addition, Infor ranked second in the ERP for Lower Midsize Enterprises ($50 Million - $250 Million) Use Case.

In the report, Gartner states, "ERP vendors' capabilities are expanding beyond the domain of traditional ERP, so it is important to take a deep, cross-functional approach (across business, IT and customer) to evaluating and selecting solutions. Otherwise, companies risk ineffective evaluation of complex solutions or dilution of the value of their investment by not fully understanding the capabilities offered."

In September, Infor also was positioned as a Leader in 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. Download a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant.

"We are honored to rank highest in four use cases evaluated in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises 2023," said Soma Somasundaram, Infor president & CTO. "We believe Infor's use case rankings in this report reflect our continued strength in delivering complete, industry-specific solutions.

"We focus on delivering last-mile solutions that help customers seamlessly perform the unique functions they need, without having to resort to workarounds or costly software modifications," he noted. "These solutions also provide data-driven insights and industry KPIs to help customers tangibly improve their businesses."

Infor CloudSuite solutions are industry-specific and are delivered as cloud services on Amazon Web Services' (AWS') secure and scalable infrastructure. Infor CloudSuites utilize Infor's leading technology platform, Infor OS, to power next-generation user experiences, integration and workflows — which can help increase productivity and collaboration. Visit Infor's industry solutions page to learn more.

