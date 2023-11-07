Grok AIOps Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Grok AIOps to harness the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

PROSPER, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 Grok, a pioneer in AI-driven IT Operations (AIOps), announced the availability of Grokstream AIOps in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Grok customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. Visit the marketplace listing here: https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/grokstream1683228518350.grok_aiops

Fighting Fires is the Norm

In today's fast-paced digital landscape, organizations must constantly monitor their infrastructure and respond swiftly to incidents. Traditional alert systems often fall short, providing notifications only after services or applications become unavailable, leading to severe customer impacts. Grokstream revolutionizes this paradigm by offering early warnings of impending incidents, enabling proactive problem identification and resolution before they escalate and disrupt operations.

Josh Kindiger, President and Co-Founder of Grokstream, emphasized the transformative impact of Grok AIOps: "With Grokstream AIOps, we empower operational teams to be proactive rather than reactive. Our AI-driven early warning system ensures that issues are detected and addressed before they become full-blown incidents, safeguarding both services and customers."

Gain Agility and Be Proactive with Grok AIOps

Grokstream's AIOps solution leverages the power of machine learning to create a formidable early warning system. This system enables users to proactively analyze event streams, identifying patterns and characteristics that precede incidents. Grokstream provides operational teams with timely notifications, allowing them to take swift corrective actions.

Kindiger further elaborated on the capabilities of Grok AIOps: "Our platform enables operations teams to harness event clustering and probable root cause analysis, swiftly isolating and resolving issues. By doing so, they prevent incidents from adversely affecting the business."

Detect Issues Before They Become Incidents

At the core of Grokstream's AIOps solution lies a sophisticated machine learning model that identifies real-time incident signatures. These incident signatures are crucial components of the automated incident classification and workflow automation processes, matching incoming event streams with similar patterns and acting as an early warning system. Grokstreams AIOps advanced warning system, powered by AI, ensures that incidents are detected in their early stages. This proactive approach allows teams to react promptly, preventing incidents from impacting the business. Moreover, the bi-directional integrations enable seamless communication with event management and ticketing systems.

Josh Kindiger, President at Grokstream, expressed their enthusiasm about Microsoft Azure and its benefits for Grokstream AIOps:

"We are thrilled to offer Grokstream AIOps in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. This collaboration allows us to empower Azure customers worldwide with proactive incident management capabilities, aligning with Azure's focus on scalability, reliability, and agility. Grokstream AIOps brings a transformative approach to incident management, enabling organizations to detect and address issues before they disrupt operations. We look forward to supporting Azure customers in their journey towards seamless and proactive incident management and delivering unparalleled value to the Azure ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions ready to use.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "We welcome Grokstream AIOps to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like Grokstream, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025."





The inclusion of Grokstream AIOps in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace signifies a significant step forward in the realm of IT operations. Organizations can now access Grokstream's transformative AIOps capabilities on the trusted Azure cloud platform, gaining a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape.

Grokstream is an innovator in AI-driven IT Operations (AIOps), dedicated to transforming the way organizations manage and respond to IT incidents. With a focus on early detection and proactive resolution, Grokstream empowers operational teams to ensure uninterrupted services and exceptional customer experiences.

