Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter 2023

Net income of $125.0 million , or $0.77 per GAAP diluted share

Net sales of $1.6 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $334.3 million

Global ingredients business EBITDA of $247.8 million

Received $62.2 million in cash dividends from Diamond Green Diesel

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $125.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted share for third quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $191.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for third quarter of 2022. The company also reported net sales of $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2023, compared with net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period a year ago.

"Our core business continues to perform extremely well. We had seasonally strong performance during the third quarter and were able to return gross margins to pre-acquisition levels," said Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The company has good momentum as we close out the year and is well positioned heading into 2024."

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $5.2 billion, compared to net sales of $4.8 billion for the same period in 2022. Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $563.2 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $581.1 million, or $3.54 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2022.

Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) sold 266.8 million gallons of renewable diesel for the third quarter 2023 at an average of $0.65 per gallon EBITDA. Year-to-date, DGD has sold 910.0 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $1.02 per gallon EBITDA. During the third quarter, Darling Ingredients received $62.2 million in cash dividends from the joint venture, and $163.6 million in cash dividends year to date.

"Extreme volatility in the global petroleum market and swift declines in RINs and LCFS prices created headwinds in our Fuel business during 3Q," Stuewe said. "A recent decline in fat prices have shown that new renewable diesel capacity is not coming on line as soon as projected. Despite these headwinds, DGD is still performing above investment case returns."

Combined adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2023 was $334.3 million, compared to $394.7 million for the same period in 2022. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $1.26 billion, as compared to $1.13 billion for the same period in 2022.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, Darling Ingredients had $119.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $1 billion available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of Sept. 30, 2023, was $4.4 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 3.25X as of Sept. 30, 2023. Capital expenditures were $146.2 million for the third quarter 2023, and $380.6 million for the first nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023.

The company guidance for fiscal year 2023 is $1.6 to $1.7 billion combined adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands, unaudited)



Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended September 30, 2023









Net sales $ 1,047,796 $ 455,744 $ 121,664 $ - $ 1,625,204 Cost of sales and operating expenses 804,312 338,208 96,213 - 1,238,733 Gross Margin $ 243,484 $ 117,536 $ 25,451 $ - $ 386,471











Gross Margin % 23.2 % 25.8 % 20.9 % - 23.8 %











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 833 117 (21) - 929 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,985 31,463 5,666 19,583 137,697 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 3,430 3,430 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,559) - - - (5,559) Depreciation and amortization 88,954 25,418 9,026 2,596 125,994 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 54,389 - 54,389 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) 78,271 60,538 65,169 (25,609) 178,369











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs 1,534 - - - 1,534 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 79,805 $ 60,538 $ 65,169 $ (25,609) $ 179,903











Segment EBITDA 161,666 85,956 19,806 (19,583) 247,845 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 86,450 - 86,450 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,666 $ 85,956 $ 106,256 $ (19,583) $ 334,295

























Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended October 1, 2022









Net Sales $ 1,273,142 $ 347,902 $ 126,555 $ - $ 1,747,599 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,012,899 256,557 101,781 - 1,371,237 Gross Margin 260,243 91,345 24,774 - 376,362











Gross Margin % 20.4 % 26.3 % 19.6 % - 21.5 %











Gain on sale of assets (2,290) (809) (17) - (3,116) Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,973 23,909 1,724 15,474 105,080 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 4,503 4,503 Depreciation and amortization 80,679 14,408 7,284 2,607 104,978 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 103,414 - 103,414 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) 117,881 53,837 119,197 (22,584) 268,331











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs 2,301 - - - 2,301 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 120,182 $ 53,837 $ 119,197 $ (22,584) $ 270,632











Segment EBITDA 198,560 68,245 23,067 (15,474) 274,398 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 120,333 - 120,333 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 198,560 $ 68,245 $ 143,400 $ (15,474) $ 394,731



Segment Financial Tables (in thousands, unaudited)



Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023









Net sales $ 3,426,950 $ 1,328,229 $ 418,818 $ - $ 5,173,997 Cost of sales and operating expenses 2,630,797 999,418 335,193 - 3,965,408 Gross Margin $ 796,153 $ 328,811 $ 83,625 $ - $ 1,208,589











Gross Margin % 23.2 % 24.8 % 20.0 % - 23.4 %











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 813 99 (51) - 861 Selling, general and administrative expenses 233,082 98,269 16,829 61,734 409,914 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 92 5,328 - - 5,420 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 12,158 12,158 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (13,058) - - - (13,058) Depreciation and amortization 261,849 68,336 25,986 7,915 364,086 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 361,690 - 361,690 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) 313,375 156,779 402,551 (81,807) 790,898











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs 3,503 - - - 3,503 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 316,878 $ 156,779 $ 402,551 $ (81,807) $ 794,401











Segment EBITDA 562,258 230,443 66,847 (61,734) 797,814 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 463,171 - 463,171 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 562,258 $ 230,443 $ 530,018 $ (61,734) $ 1,260,985

























Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Nine Months Ended October 1, 2022









Net Sales $ 3,322,927 $ 1,071,897 $ 369,297 $ - $ 4,764,121 Cost of sales and operating expenses 2,522,728 807,833 292,760 - 3,623,321 Gross Margin 800,199 264,064 76,537 - 1,140,800











Gross Margin % 24.1 % 24.6 % 20.7 % - 23.9 %











Gain on sale of assets (3,595) (891) (74) - (4,560) Selling, general and administrative expenses 185,045 73,608 9,921 46,314 314,888 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 8,557 - - - 8,557 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 13,634 13,634 Depreciation and amortization 203,967 44,307 20,894 8,169 277,337 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 248,898 - 248,898 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) 406,225 147,040 294,694 (68,117) 779,842











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs 5,933 - - - 5,933 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 412,158 $ 147,040 $ 294,694 $ (68,117) $ 785,775











Segment EBITDA 618,749 191,347 66,690 (46,314) 830,472 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 297,503 - 297,503 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 618,749 $ 191,347 $ 364,193 $ (46,314) $ 1,127,975



Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income/loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)



















September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 118,977 $ 127,016 Restricted cash

304 315 Accounts receivable, net

735,582 676,573 Inventories

822,765 673,621 Prepaid expenses

101,559 85,665 Income taxes refundable

25,689 18,583 Other current assets

38,119 56,324 Total current assets

1,842,995 1,638,097







Property, plant and equipment, net

2,798,727 2,462,082 Intangible assets, net

1,091,446 865,122 Goodwill

2,447,376 1,970,377 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,164,182 1,926,395 Operating lease right-of-use assets

202,947 186,141 Other assets

238,053 136,268 Deferred income taxes

24,611 17,888



$ 10,810,337 $ 9,202,370 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt

$ 73,862 $ 69,846 Accounts payable, principally trade

394,748 472,491 Income taxes payable

18,294 44,851 Current operating lease liabilities

52,378 49,232 Accrued Expenses

494,421 432,023 Total current liabilities

1,033,703 1,068,443 Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,338,126 3,314,969 Long-term operating lease liabilities

154,858 141,703 Other non-current liabilities

313,889 298,933 Deferred income taxes

502,779 481,832 Total liabilities

6,343,355 5,305,880 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,744 1,736 Additional paid-in capital

1,691,636 1,660,084 Treasury stock, at cost

(628,991) (554,451) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(332,413) (383,874) Retained earnings

3,648,738 3,085,528 Total Darling's stockholders' equity

4,380,714 3,809,023 Noncontrolling interests

86,268 87,467 Total Stockholders' Equity

4,466,982 3,896,490



$ 10,810,337 $ 9,202,370

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)



























































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





(unaudited)

$ Change

(unaudited)

$ Change





September 30

October 1,

Favorable

September 30

October 1,

Favorable





2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

Net sales $ 1,625,204

$ 1,747,599

$ (122,395)

$ 5,173,997

$ 4,764,121

$ 409,876

Costs and expenses:

























Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,238,733

1,371,237

132,504

3,965,408

3,623,321

(342,087)



Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 929

(3,116)

(4,045)

861

(4,560)

(5,421)



Selling, general and administrative expenses 137,697

105,080

(32,617)

409,914

314,888

(95,026)



Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

-

-

5,420

8,557

3,137



Acquisition and integration costs 3,430

4,503

1,073

12,158

13,634

1,476



Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,559)

-

5,559

(13,058)

-

13,058



Depreciation and amortization 125,994

104,978

(21,016)

364,086

277,337

(86,749)

Total costs and expenses 1,501,224

1,582,682

81,458

4,744,789

4,233,177

(511,612)



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 54,389

103,414

(49,025)

361,690

248,898

112,792

Operating income 178,369

268,331

(89,962)

790,898

779,842

11,056

Other expense:

























Interest expense (70,278)

(39,816)

(30,462)

(190,770)

(79,427)

(111,343)



Foreign currency gain/(loss) 845

(493)

1,338

8,339

(6,005)

14,344



Other income/(expense), net 2,247

(2,807)

5,054

13,485

(3,851)

17,336

Total other expense (67,186)

(43,116)

(24,070)

(168,946)

(89,283)

(79,663)

Equity in net income

























of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,534

2,301

(767)

3,503

5,933

(2,430)

Income before income taxes 112,717

227,516

(114,799)

625,455

696,492

(71,037)

Income tax expense/(benefit) (15,364)

35,215

50,579

52,322

108,631

56,309

Net income 128,081

192,301

(64,220)

573,133

587,861

(14,728)

Net income attributable to

























noncontrolling interests (3,055)

(1,220)

(1,835)

(9,923)

(6,731)

(3,192)

Net income attributable to Darling $ 125,026

$ 191,081

$ (66,055)

$ 563,210

$ 581,130

$ (17,920)





























Basic income per share: $ 0.78

$ 1.19

$ (0.41)

$ 3.52

$ 3.60

$ (0.08)

Diluted income per share: $ 0.77

$ 1.17

$ (0.40)

$ 3.47

$ 3.54

$ (0.07)





























Number of diluted common shares: 162,425

163,635





162,537

164,327







Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022 (in thousands)























(unaudited)









September 30,

October 1,

Cash flows from operating activities: 2023

2022



Net income

$ 573,133

$ 587,861



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 364,086

277,337





Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 861

(4,560)





Asset Impairment

-

8,557





Change in fair value of contingent consideration (13,058)

-





Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlements (13,836)

-





Deferred taxes

(18,192)

42,120





Decrease in long-term pension liability 809

(2,753)





Stock-based compensation expense 27,046

18,884





Deferred loan cost amortization 4,674

3,552





Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (365,193)

(254,831)





Distribution of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries 168,277

95,546





Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:











Accounts receivable

25,731

(45,457)





Income taxes refundable/payable (39,123)

(2,004)





Inventories and prepaid expenses (22,694)

(140,971)





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (39,570)

78,656





Other

29,337

(23,499)







Net cash provided by operating activities 682,288

638,438

Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(380,556)

(257,120)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,093,183)

(1,760,139)



Investment in Diamond Green Diesel (75,000)

(239,750)



Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries (27) # -



Loan to Diamond Green Diesel -

(25,000)



Loan repayment from Diamond Green Diesel 25,000

50,000



Gross proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets 4,817

9,430



Proceeds from insurance settlement 13,836

-



Payments related to routes and other intangibles (1,521)

(179)







Net cash used in investing activities (1,506,634)

(2,222,758)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt 812,348

1,929,870



Payments on long-term debt

(102,463)

(39,511)



Borrowings from revolving credit facility 1,972,953

1,684,840



Payments on revolving credit facility (1,707,840)

(1,743,523)



Net cash overdraft financing

6,008

21,090



Deferred loan costs

(9)

(16,758)



Repurchase of common stock (52,941)

(103,061)



Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (17,278)

(46,394)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests (8,628)

(3,653)







Net cash provided by financing activities 902,150

1,682,900

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows 25,559

(20,295)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 103,363

78,285

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,168

69,072

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 253,531

$ 147,357



Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)























September 30,

December 31,









2023

2022

Assets:





(unaudited)



Total current assets

$ 1,641,934

$ 1,304,805



Property, plant and equipment, net

3,831,367 # 3,866,854



Other assets

94,149

61,665





Total assets

$ 5,567,450

$ 5,233,324

















Liabilities and members' equity:











Total current portion of long term debt

$ 228,365

$ 217,066



Total other current liabilities

391,027 # 515,023



Total long term debt

744,451

774,783



Total other long term liabilities

16,408

17,249



Total members' equity

4,187,199

3,709,203





Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 5,567,450

$ 5,233,324



Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 (in thousands)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







(unaudited)

$ Change

(unaudited)

$ Change







September 30,

September 30,

Favorable

September 30,

September 30,

Favorable







2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

Revenues:





























Operating revenues $ 1,430,666

$ 1,470,036

$ (39,370)

$ 5,356,827

$ 3,906,614

$ 1,450,213

Expenses:



























Total costs and expenses less



























depreciation, amortization and

accretion expense 1,257,766

1,229,371

(28,395)

4,430,485

3,311,608

(1,118,877)



Depreciation, amortization and 55,118

31,793

(23,325)

172,040

89,602

(82,438)





accretion expense























Total costs and expenses 1,312,884

1,261,164

(51,720)

4,602,525

3,401,210

(1,201,315)



Operating income 117,782

208,872

(91,090)

754,302

505,404

248,898

Other income 2,701

1,215

1,486

6,863

1,926

4,937

Interest and debt expense, net (11,705)

(3,259)

(8,446)

(37,785)

(9,534)

(28,251)



Net income $ 108,778

$ 206,828

$ (98,050)

$ 723,380

$ 497,796

$ 225,584





Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a compliment to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and October 1, 2022 (in thousands)

























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA September 30,

October 1,



September 30,

October 1,





2023

2022



2023

2022























Net income attributable to Darling $ 125,026

$ 191,081



$ 563,210

$ 581,130

Depreciation and amortization 125,994

104,978



364,086

277,337

Interest expense 70,278

39,816



190,770

79,427

Income tax expense/(benefit) (15,364)

35,215



52,322

108,631

Restructuring and asset impairment charges -

-



5,420

8,557

Acquisition and integration costs 3,430

4,503



12,158

13,634

Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5,559)

-



(13,058)

-

Foreign currency loss/(gain) (845)

493



(8,339)

6,005

Other expense/(income), net (2,247)

2,807



(13,485)

3,851

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel (54,389)

(103,414)



(361,690)

(248,898)

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries (1,534)

(2,301)



(3,503)

(5,933)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,055

1,220



9,923

6,731



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 247,845

$ 274,398



$ 797,814

$ 830,472

Foreign currency exchange impact (8,677) (1)





(2,898) (2)





Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 239,168

$ 274,398



$ 794,916

$ 830,472

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 86,450

$ 120,333



$ 463,171

$ 297,503























Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 334,295

$ 394,731



$ 1,260,985

$ 1,127,975























(1) The average rates for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were €1.00:$1.09, R$1.00:$0.21

















and C$1.00:$0.75 as compared to the average rate for the three months ended October 1, 2022

















of €1.00:$1.01, R$1.00:$0.19 and C$1.00:$0.77, respectively.







































(2) The average rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were €1.00:$1.08, R$1.00:$0.20

















and C$1.00:$0.74 as compared to the average rate for the nine months ended October 1, 2022

















of €1.00:$1.07, R$1.00:$0.19 and C$1.00:$0.78, respectively.





















About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, the presentation in this report may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated above and represents for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, restructuring, acquisition and integration costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net (income)/loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at September 30, 2023. However, the amounts shown below for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other nonrecurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not a recognized accounting measure under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) by taking DGD's operating income plus DGD's depreciation, amortization and accretion expense and then multiplying by 50% to get Darling's share of DGD's EBITDA.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides guidance for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

EBITDA per gallon is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA per gallon is presented here not as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, but rather as a measure of Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance. Since EBITDA per gallon (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization divided by total gallons sold) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA per gallon presentations disclosed by other companies. Management believes that EBITDA per gallon is useful in evaluating Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of EBITDA per gallon generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items presented on a per gallon basis that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This media release contains includes "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Statements that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "guidance," "project," "planned," "contemplate," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. The Company cautions readers that any such forward-looking statements it makes are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including many that are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE or ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions, a decline in margins on the products produced by the DGD Joint Venture and issues relating to the announced SAF upgrade project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; tax changes, such as the introduction of a global minimum tax; difficulties or a significant disruption in the Company's information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere, including the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestinian conflict; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, inflation rates, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, such as the recent turmoil in the world banking markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements included in this report or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. For more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business and the industries in which it operates, see the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors discussion in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new events or otherwise.

