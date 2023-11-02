Subterra Renewables confirms upcoming North American speaking engagements and conferences headlining geothermal energy and sustainability initiatives

Diverse line-up of management thought leaders to participate in coast-to-coast events in 2023

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Subterra Renewables ("Subterra" or the "Company"), North America's leading geothermal energy utility provider, is pleased to announce its management schedule of upcoming speaking engagements and conferences participation for the remainder of 2023.

With the U.S. and Canadian building sector contributing to over 70% of energy-related carbon emissions in urban centers, governments are enacting policies, tax breaks, decarbonization and carbon emission reduction goals to encourage the transition to green technologies and renewable energy resources. Subterra's thought leaders are engaging in speaking engagements to introduce geothermal energy solutions as follows:

Panelist: Nov. 8, 2023: Mountain West Renewables, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2-2:45pm MT

"Decarbonizing the Region: Emerging and Growing Technologies Panel" - Subterra's Chief Revenue Officer, Kareem Mirza joins the conference as a panelist to discuss emerging economic technologies that support decarbonization. The panel will explore ways new technologies can be harnessed to promote clean energy and help stabilize the energy grid.

Webinar: Nov. 8, 2023: AIA & ASHRAE Continuing Ed.* Eastern Region, USA, 1-2pm ET

"Geothermal Exchange Explained: A Renewable Heating and Cooling Solution on the Path to Net Zero." Register to join Subterra's VP of Corporate Development, Paulina Barnes and President, Matthew Tokarik as they host an accredited* continuing education webinar. The course is free of charge and is geared to architects and engineers. It examines how geothermal exchange operates as a sustainable heating and cooling system that uses the Earth as both a heat source and heat sink. It also demonstrates how geothermal is a solution that significantly reduces carbon emitting equipment thereby contributing to a building's Net Zero design.

*American Institute of Architects (AIA) = 1 LU|HSW and American Society of Heating, Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) = 1 PDHs.

Exhibitor: Nov. 16-17, 2023: P3 Higher Education Summit, San Diego, California

Mr. Mirza (CRO) and the Strategic Partnerships team will be exhibiting alongside 70+ North American university campus delegates and project developers, designers, engineers and builders. Attendees will examine campus infrastructure challenges faced by schools nationwide and Subterra will spotlight the benefits of converting to geothermal district heating and cooling as recently demonstrated at its Ohio Oberlin College project. Visit us at Booth #8.

Webinar: Nov. 21, 2023: Better Buildings Partnership*, Toronto, ON, CAN. 12-12:45pm ET

Subterra's SVP of Strategic Partnerships, Jessica Rowe-Bald, joins the City of Toronto's technology-focused webinar in green living series: "Decarbonization of Buildings through Geothermal Energy: How Can Municipalities Take Advantage of District Heating to Electrify Buildings." Ms. Bald has a deep understanding of the renewables sector and utilities market and is looking to foster positive change in Subterra's home city and surrounding municipalities in their pursuit of greener living. She will showcase the latest case study on district heating and cooling.

*Please check our website for the webinar registration link closer to the date.

Exhibitor & Speaker: Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 2023: The Buildings Show, Toronto, ON, CAN.

Subterra's senior leadership team including CEO, Lucie Andlauer will headline the first-ever "Green Pavilion" on display at The Buildings Show, North America's largest event for products, services, educational programming and professional networking that spotlights the design, construction and property management communities. The Green Pavilion is expected to highlight the building sector's sustainability suppliers to its 13,500 expected attendees. Visit us at Booth #2039 to get an experiential overview of Subterra's geothermal utility offerings. Additionally, Mr. Tokarik (President of Subterra), will be speaking at the event in an accredited* educational seminar: "Geothermal Exchange Explained: A Heating & Cooling Solution on the Path to Net Zero" on Thurs. Nov. 30 at 9am ET in room 703 of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

*Ontario Association of Architects (OAA) = OAA1

Speakers: Dec. 5, 2023: IGSHPA Annual Conference, Las Vegas, NV, 8-9am PT

Subterra's Senior Project Manager Jeffrey Penstone, and Project Manager Drew Baigrie will be presenting at the International Ground Source Heat Pump Association's (IGSHPA) annual conference where this year's theme is aptly titled: "Geothermal: The Genius Renewable". Subterra's engineering leaders will showcase "Building Large-Scale Heating and Cooling Utilities for New Developments". Mr. Penstone and Mr. Baigrie will be presenting as part of the conference's Thermal Energy Network Track, located in the Geothermal Pavilion.

About Subterra Renewables

Subterra Renewables is a geothermal exchange utility company with the largest drilling fleet in North America, operating the most energy-efficient and resilient heating and cooling technology in the world. Most recently placing No. 1 in the Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, Subterra is a fully vertically integrated company that custom engineers, installs, owns and operates first-of-its-kind geothermal exchange systems. As a leader in the sustainability and decarbonization movement, its best practices align with government ESG initiatives, expediting building approvals, and accelerates a path to Net Zero. Available under Subterra's energy as a service utility model, Aura™, the company serves all North America.

