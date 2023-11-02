Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on November 9, 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-M™ adjuvant, today announced it will report its third quarter 2023 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Details of the event and replay are as follows:
Conference call details:
Date:
November 9, 2023
Time:
8:30 a.m. U.S. EST
Dial-in number:
(877) 550-1858 (Domestic) or (848) 488-9160 (International)
Passcode:
1754341
Webcast:
- Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
- To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
Replay details:
Date:
Available starting at 11:30 a.m. EST, November 9, 2023, until
Dial-in number:
(800) 645-7964 (Domestic) or (757) 849-6722 (International)
Passcode:
5567#
Webcast:
ir.novavax.com/events, until February 7, 2024
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. Focused on the world's most urgent health challenges, Novavax is currently evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza and COVID-19 and influenza combined. Please visit novavax.com and LinkedIn for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
ir@novavax.com
Media
Ali Chartan
240-720-7804
media@novavax.com
