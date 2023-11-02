JLO BEAUTY LAUNCHES BESO BALM ULTRA-HYDRATING LIP MASK TO GIVE LIPS A SMOOTHER, PLUMPER LOOK

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLo Beauty, a high-performance line of skincare rooted in seriously sexy science and founded by world-renowned entertainer Jennifer Lopez, announces its expansion in the lip category with the launch today of the JLo Beauty Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask.

JLo Beauty Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask (Courtesy for JLo Beauty) (PRNewswire)

The Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask is an ultra-hydrating anytime mask that delivers a smoother, plumper look for kissable lips with a glossy finish. This buttery balm seals in moisture without a trace of stickiness. Wear it alone or over lipstick for supple shine during the day. Apply a thicker layer in the evening for an intensive overnight mask.

Jennifer Lopez, Founder of JLo Beauty says, "Every woman needs those few essentials you can grab in your purse at a moment's notice, throw them on and you just feel more confident. Since we've created great skincare and body care routines with the JLo Beauty collection, I still felt like I was missing a high-performance lip product. As a result, we created Beso Balm, which can be used as a balm during the day or as an overnight mask. It's going to give you that plump, pillowy bounce back to your lips and has an amazing flan de vainilla scent."

JLo Beauty Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask ($19 - 8mL) is available at JLoBeauty.com, Sephora.com, Macys.com (select Macy's stores nationwide), and Amazon.com.

Jennifer Lopez, JLo Beauty Founder (Courtesy of JLo Beauty) (PRNewswire)

JLo Beauty (PRNewswire)

