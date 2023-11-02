Tied to the Start of Open Enrollment, Celebrities Join Campaign to Help One Million People Get Health Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hollywood Unlocked and Enhance Health, one of the fastest growing insuretech platforms in America launched Healthcare Unlocked, an exciting new initiative tied to the start of open enrollment. Healthcare Unlocked brings together celebrity culture and health insurance, with the mission to inspire and mobilize one million uninsured individuals to enroll in the Affordable Care Act to usher in a healthier and more equitable future for all.

HEALTHCARE UNLOCKED, AN INTERSECTION OF HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED AND ENHANCE HEALTH, LAUNCHES TO HELP UNDERSERVED AMERICANS ACCESS HEALTHCARE (PRNewswire)

Leveraging the resources of Enhance Health, the Healthcare Unlocked campaign is aimed at helping citizens navigate the open enrollment process with a mission to harness the power of celebrities to make healthcare cool. The campaign will leverage a select group of esteemed brand and celebrity partners to raise awareness about the importance of insurance, how it improves overall health, and why it doesn't have to break the bank. Healthcare Unlocked selected each influencer in this campaign based on their authentic connections to their followers and their commitment to helping people live healthier lives. The first celebrity partner will be announced soon.

"Recent research from Enhance Health showed that only 59% of eligible uninsured Americans plan on looking for health insurance during this year's open enrollment period," said Enhance Health CEO, Matt Herman. "This could leave millions of Americans uninsured, resulting in poor health outcomes and increased spending. I've seen first hand how celebrities and influencers can drive positive change in our communities. I'm confident through the Healthcare Unlocked partnership we'll be able to help reach those who otherwise would not seek out insurance and help them enroll in an affordable plan so they can live healthier lives."

"As a longtime healthcare advocate, the Healthcare Unlocked platform holds significant importance for me and my team," said Jason Lee, CEO of Hollywood Unlocked. "Many celebrities, including myself, have experienced periods in their lives when healthcare was not readily accessible. Enhance Health was the perfect partner in this initiative. Their technology based enrollment process makes finding healthcare painless and easy for everyday Americans, and their commitment to increasing coverage in underserved communities will drive the Healthcare Unlocked mission forward," he concluded.

In addition to raising awareness of open enrollment, these celebrities will use their social media platforms to inform their followers about the importance of cancer and STD screenings, annual physicals, maternal care, mental health care, and taking preventative measures for serious health issues. They'll educate and encourage their fans to access affordable healthcare plans, informing them of available options, and ensuring they are maximizing their benefits while setting them on the path to live healthier lives with less financial burden. Other celebrities and ambassadors joining the initiative will be announced at a later time.

About Healthcare Unlocked

Hollywood Unlocked has created Healthcare Unlocked, an exciting new intersection with Enhance Health aimed at making healthcare cool. Healthcare Unlocked is redefining how the culture educates, motivates and inspires the behavioral change of its community by increasing awareness and access to services readily available to them. Healthcare Unlocked does this by bringing influencers in to help amplify messaging and increase community access to quality care.

About Jason Lee

Jason Lee, CEO and founder of HollywoodUnlocked, is a multimedia powerhouse and self-made entrepreneur, culture critic, author, radio personality, TV host and social-media titan with millions of devoted followers. Originally gaining fame with his appearances on reality series' "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" and "Wild 'N Out," Lee created the prominent online media brand, HollywoodUnlocked, one of the nation's leading entertainment brands. After working with Kanye West and serving as Head of Media and Brand Partnerships for Donda Media, Lee launched "The Jason Lee Show", a weekly talk series featuring in-depth conversations with celebrities including Cardi B, Yung Miami, Keke Palmer, Nick Cannon, Chloe Bailey and more. Most recently, Lee has bridged his background in community organizing with a career in entertainment to serve his hometown of Stockton, California with the launch of Hollywood Cares, an organization offering mentorship programs, civic engagement courses, and tools for personal development.

About Enhance Health

Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Matt Herman and backed by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has emerged as the leading insuretech platform in the country. Leveraging innovative digital technologies and a personalized concierge experience by providing affordable custom plans without sacrificing quality, Enhance Health has experienced rapid growth. The company's membership base has expanded exponentially, serving hundreds of thousands of Americans. In addition to its expertise in health insurance enrollment, Enhance Health offers a comprehensive range of insurance products, including dental, Medicare, automotive, indemnity and life insurance.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hollywood Unlocked; Enhance Health