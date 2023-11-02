Advertise With Us
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
  • Earnings per share ("EPS")* for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.53 compared to $0.54 per share for the third quarter of 2022
  • Adjusted EPS** for the third quarter of 2023, which excludes transaction-related expenses attributable to the announced acquisition of Florida City Gas ("FCG"), increased by 28 percent to $0.69 compared to $0.54 per share for the third quarter of 2022
  • Year-to-date EPS was $3.47 compared to $3.58 per share in the prior year. Adjusted EPS, excluding transaction-related expenses, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.63
  • Historically warmer temperatures significantly impacted customer consumption during the first half of 2023, lowering both EPS and Adjusted EPS by approximately $0.41 per share
  • Adjusted gross margin** growth of $7.6 million during the third quarter was driven by continued pipeline expansion projects, natural gas organic growth, regulatory initiatives, and increased propane margins and fees
  • Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FCG for approximately $923 million, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023

DOVER, Del., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company's adjusted net income**, which excludes transaction-related expenses for the announced acquisition of FCG, was $12.2 million, compared to $9.7 million reported in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EPS in the quarter was $0.69 per share, compared to $0.54 per share reported in the same prior-year period.

Earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were driven by continued pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These improvements were partially offset by reduced customer consumption compared to the prior-year period, lower virtual pipeline services and increased interest expense attributable to higher rates on short-term borrowings and the senior notes issued in March 2023.

During the first nine months of 2023, adjusted net income was $64.8 million compared to $63.6 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EPS for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $3.63 compared to $3.58 per share reported in the prior-year period.

Year-to-date earnings in 2023 were impacted by significantly warmer weather where our service territories on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Ohio experienced temperatures that were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages through the first half of 2023. The impacts of weather for the first nine months of 2023 were offset by the positive growth contributions noted above as well as a continued focus on cost management.

"Despite continued challenges with rising interest rates and significantly warmer temperatures through the first half of the year, Chesapeake Utilities has delivered strong performance on a year-to-date basis," commented Jeff Householder, chairman, president and CEO. "Growth investments, regulatory initiatives and continued expense management enabled us to overcome the significant weather and interest rate impacts on a year-to-date basis, resulting in year-to-date Adjusted EPS of $3.63 versus 2022 Adjusted EPS of $3.58. Excluding transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of FCG, in the third quarter, operating income increased $5.5 million or 29.4 percent compared to the prior-year period, driven by incremental adjusted gross margin of $7.6 million, or 8.8 percent."

"Not only do we see additional growth opportunities to drive incremental growth in our legacy businesses, but we are excited about the additional opportunities that the FCG acquisition will provide once it is a member of the Chesapeake family of businesses. We remain on track to completing the acquisition by year end. Across the organization, our team remains committed to executing on our growth strategy, achieving another record year of performance and driving increased shareholder value," concluded Householder.

Acquisition of Florida City Gas

In September 2023, the Company entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement with NextEra Energy, Inc. to acquire FCG for approximately $923 million in cash, subject to certain working capital adjustments. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, contingent on customary closing conditions and certain regulatory approvals.

FCG serves approximately 120,000 residential and commercial natural gas customers across eight counties in Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Brevard, Palm Beach, Hendry, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River. Its natural gas system includes approximately 3,800 miles of distribution main and 80 miles of transmission pipe.

In connection with the acquisition, the Company has obtained a commitment for a 364-day bridge loan facility for up to $965 million. The Company expects to ultimately finance the transaction through the issuance of new permanent debt and equity.

Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance

Prior to the announcement of the FCG acquisition, the Company's capital expenditures guidance ranged from $900 million to $1.1 billion for the five years ended 2025 and its EPS guidance range was $6.15 to $6.35 per share for 2025.

Given the magnitude of the FCG acquisition, the Company will surpass its capital expenditures guidance range two years early. Additionally, as a result of the Company's most recent 5-year strategic plan review where it revisited growth projections over the next five years for its legacy businesses and with the increased scale and investment opportunities related to the planned acquisition of FCG, the Company announced new capital expenditure guidance for the five-year period ended 2028 that will range from $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion. The Company also reaffirmed its current EPS guidance range for 2025 of $6.15 to $6.35 per share and extended its EPS guidance to a range of $7.75 to $8.00 per share for 2028. This would imply an EPS growth rate of approximately 8 percent from the current 2025 EPS guidance range, or since 2018, an 8.5 percent growth rate.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS and Adjusted EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS by deducting costs and expenses associated with significant acquisitions that may affect the comparison of period-over-period results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions, and provide investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing a business unit and Company performance. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in a different manner.

The following tables reconcile Gross Margin, Net Income, and EPS, all as defined under GAAP, to our non-GAAP measures of Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for each of the periods presented.

Adjusted Gross Margin




For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)


Regulated
Energy


Unregulated
Energy


Other and
Eliminations


Total

Operating Revenues


$               102,411


$                 34,970


$                  (5,834)


$               131,547

Cost of Sales:









Natural gas, propane and
electric costs


(26,518)


(16,381)


5,805


(37,094)

Depreciation & amortization


(13,192)


(4,420)


2


(17,610)

Operations & maintenance
expense (1)


(4,819)


(7,532)


(382)


(12,733)

Gross Margin (GAAP)


57,882


6,637


(409)


64,110

Operations & maintenance
expense (1)


4,819


7,532


382


12,733

Depreciation & amortization


13,192


4,420


(2)


17,610

Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
GAAP)


$                 75,893


$                 18,589


$                       (29)


$                 94,453



For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)


Regulated
Energy


Unregulated
Energy


Other and
Eliminations


Total

Operating Revenues


$                 90,980


$                 47,914


$                  (7,841)


$               131,053

Cost of Sales:









Natural gas, propane and
electric costs


(21,248)


(30,768)


7,811


(44,205)

Depreciation & amortization


(13,271)


(4,071)


3


(17,339)

Operations & maintenance
expense (1)


(9,211)


(7,673)


371


(16,513)

Gross Margin (GAAP)


47,250


5,402


344


52,996

Operations & maintenance
expense (1)


9,211


7,673


(371)


16,513

Depreciation & amortization


13,271


4,071


(3)


17,339

Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
GAAP)


$                 69,732


$                 17,146


$                       (30)


$                 86,848



For the Nine months ended September 30, 2023

(in thousands)


Regulated
Energy


Unregulated
Energy


Other and
Eliminations


Total

Operating Revenues


$               345,822


$               158,886


$                (19,439)


$               485,269

Cost of Sales:









Natural gas, propane and
electric costs


(105,692)


(75,068)


19,282


(161,478)

Depreciation & amortization


(39,179)


(12,923)


6


(52,096)

Operations & maintenance
expense (1)


(23,346)


(23,528)


(377)


(47,251)

Gross Margin (GAAP)


177,605


47,367


(528)


224,444

Operations & maintenance
expense (1)


23,346


23,528


377


47,251

Depreciation & amortization


39,179


12,923


(6)


52,096

Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
GAAP)


$               240,130


$                 83,818


$                     (157)


$               323,791



For the Nine months ended September 30, 2022

(in thousands)


Regulated
Energy


Unregulated
Energy


Other and
Eliminations


Total

Operating Revenues


$               311,064


$               202,669


$                (20,330)


$               493,403

Cost of Sales:









Natural gas, propane and
electric costs


(88,264)


(120,476)


20,238


(188,502)

Depreciation & amortization


(39,496)


(12,025)


(11)


(51,532)

Operations & maintenance
expense (1)


(25,694)


(21,428)


(578)


(47,700)

Gross Margin (GAAP)


157,610


48,740


(681)


205,669

Operations & maintenance
expense (1)


25,694


21,428


578


47,700

Depreciation & amortization


39,496


12,025


11


51,532

Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-
GAAP)


$               222,800


$                 82,193


$                       (92)


$               304,901

(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)


2023


2022


2023


2022

Net Income (GAAP)


$            9,407


$            9,662


$          61,884


$          63,646

Transaction-related expenses, net (1)


2,804



2,898


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)


$          12,211


$            9,662


$          64,782


$          63,646










Weighted average common shares outstanding -
diluted


17,857,784


17,819,373


17,847,288


17,797,001










Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)


$               0.53


$               0.54


$               3.47


$               3.58

Transaction-related expenses, net (1)


0.16



0.16


Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-
GAAP)


$               0.69


$               0.54


$               3.63


$               3.58

(1) Transaction-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG including, but not limited to, legal, consulting, audit and financing fees.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended






September 30,





(in thousands)

2023


2022


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$         94,453


$         86,848


$           7,605


8.8 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

23,800


23,103


697


3.0 %

Transaction-related expenses

3,899



3,899


NMF

Other operating expenses

46,526


45,097


1,429


3.2 %

Operating income

$         20,228


$         18,648


$           1,580


8.5 %

Operating income for the third quarter of 2023 was $20.2 million, an increase of $1.6 million or 8.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of FCG, operating income increased $5.5 million or 29.4 percent compared to the prior-year period. Adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, continued pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses and incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs. These increases in adjusted gross margin were partially offset by a reduced level of virtual pipeline services and lower consumption during the third quarter of 2023. Higher operating expenses were largely associated with increased employee costs driven by growth initiatives, the ongoing competitive labor market and higher benefits costs compared to the prior-year period. Operating income was also impacted by higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes.

Regulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended






September 30,





(in thousands)

2023


2022


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$         75,893


$         69,732


$           6,161


8.8 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

18,891


18,594


297


1.6 %

Transaction-related expenses

3,899



3,899


NMF

Other operating expenses

28,191


27,475


716


2.6 %

Operating income

$         24,912


$         23,663


$           1,249


5.3 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)


Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1)

$                          3,470

Natural gas transmission service expansions

1,382

Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

1,312

Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs

563

Changes in customer consumption

(259)

Other variances

(307)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**

$                          6,161

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)


Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

$                              749

Other variances

(33)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses

$                              716

Unregulated Energy Segment



Three Months Ended  
September 30,





(in thousands)

2023


2022


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$         18,589


$         17,146


$           1,443


8.4 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

4,902


4,507


395


8.8 %

Other operating expenses

18,410


17,695


715


4.0 %

Operating loss

$         (4,723)


$         (5,056)


$              333


6.6 %

Operating results for the second and third quarters historically have been lower due to reduced customer demand during warmer periods of the year. The impact to operating income may not align with the seasonal variations in adjusted gross margin as many of the operating expenses are recognized ratably over the course of the year.

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Increased propane margins and service fees


$                   1,813

Reduced propane customer consumption


(659)

CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Lower level of virtual pipeline services


(428)

Aspire Energy



Increased customer consumption


298

Other variances


419

Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin**


$                   1,443

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses


$                      889

Other variances


(174)

Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses


$                      715

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Results



Nine Months Ended

 September 30,





(in thousands)

2023


2022


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$       323,791


$       304,901


$         18,890


6.2 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

70,918


68,521


2,397


3.5 %

Transaction-related expenses

3,899



3,899


NMF

Other operating expenses

145,486


136,399


9,087


6.7 %

Operating income

$       103,488


$         99,981


$           3,507


3.5 %

Operating income for the first nine months of 2023 was $103.5 million, an increase of $3.5 million or 3.5 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Excluding transaction-related expenses associated with the acquisition of FCG, operating income increased $7.4 million or 7.4 percent compared to the prior-year period, despite significantly warmer temperatures in the Company's northern service territories experienced primarily during the first half of 2023. Adjusted gross margin for the first nine months of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, continued pipeline expansion projects, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs and increased demand for virtual pipeline services. These increases were partially offset by a $7.3 million reduction in adjusted gross margin from reduced customer consumption resulting from the significantly warmer temperatures in our northern service territories during the first half of the year. Also offsetting the increase in adjusted gross margin were higher employee costs driven by growth initiatives, the ongoing competitive labor market and higher benefits costs, higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes and increased costs related to the Company's facilities, maintenance and outside services.

Regulated Energy Segment



Nine Months Ended






September 30,





(in thousands)

2023


2022


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$       240,130


$       222,800


$         17,330


7.8 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

56,415


55,225


1,190


2.2 %

Transaction-related expenses

3,899



3,899


NMF

Other operating expenses

87,988


83,373


4,615


5.5 %

Operating income

$         91,828


$         84,202


$           7,626


9.1 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)


Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1)

$                        11,440

Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

4,678

Natural gas transmission service expansions

2,976

Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs

1,756

Changes in customer consumption - primarily related to weather

(3,272)

Other variances

(248)

Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**

$                        17,330

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from interim rates and permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)


Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

$                          2,301

Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

1,079

Increased regulatory expenses

444

Increased costs related to credit and collections

270

Other variances

521

Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses

$                          4,615

Unregulated Energy Segment



Nine Months Ended






September 30,





(in thousands)

2023


2022


Change


Percent
Change

Adjusted gross margin**

$         83,818


$         82,193


$           1,625


2.0 %

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

14,500


13,269


1,231


9.3 %

Other operating expenses

57,789


53,367


4,422


8.3 %

Operating income

$         11,529


$         15,557


$         (4,028)


(25.9) %

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Increased propane margins and service fees


$                   6,389

Propane customer consumption - primarily weather related


(5,583)

Decreased customer consumption due to conversion of customers to our natural gas system


(656)

CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased level of virtual pipeline services


1,338

Aspire Energy



Reduced customer consumption - primarily weather related


(254)

Other variances


391

Period-over-period increase in adjusted gross margin**


$                   1,625

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses


$                   3,603

Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services


836

Other variances


(17)

Period-over-period increase in other operating expenses


$                   4,422

Sustainability Initiatives

In May 2023, Chesapeake Utilities published its most recent sustainability report, and the Company continues to remain steadfast in regards to its sustainability commitments, including:

  • Maintaining a leading role in the journey to a lower carbon future in its service areas.
  • Continuing to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace and further the sustainability of the communities it serves.
  • Operating its businesses with integrity and the highest ethical standards.

These commitments guide the Company's mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities it serves. They impact every aspect of the Company and the relationships it has with its stakeholders. The Company encourages its investors to review the report, which can be accessed on the Company's website, and welcomes feedback as it continues to enhance its sustainability disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2023 for further information on the risks and uncertainties related to the Company's forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE: CPK) will host a conference call on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. To listen to the Company's conference call via live webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page on www.chpk.com. For investors and analysts that wish to participate by phone for the question and answer portion of the call, please use the following dial-in information:

Toll-free: 800.343.5172
International: 203.518.9848
Conference ID: CPKQ323

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the previously noted website following the conclusion of the call.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:

Beth W. Cooper
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Assistant Corporate Secretary
302.734.6022

Michael Galtman
Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
302.217.7036

Financial Summary

(in thousands, except shares and per-share data)



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Adjusted Gross Margin








  Regulated Energy segment

$      75,893


$      69,732


$    240,130


$    222,800

  Unregulated Energy segment

18,589


17,146


83,818


82,193

  Other businesses and eliminations

(29)


(30)


(157)


(92)

Total Adjusted Gross Margin**

$      94,453


$      86,848


$    323,791


$    304,901









Operating Income (Loss)








   Regulated Energy segment

$      24,912


$      23,663


$      91,828


$      84,202

   Unregulated Energy segment

(4,723)


(5,056)


11,529


15,557

   Other businesses and eliminations

39


41


131


222

Total Operating Income

20,228


18,648


103,488


99,981

Other income (expense), net

(72)


957


1,036


4,454

Interest charges

7,076


6,240


21,272


17,404

Income Before Income Taxes

13,080


13,365


83,252


87,031

Income taxes

3,673


3,703


21,368


23,385

Net Income

$        9,407


$        9,662


$      61,884


$      63,646









Earnings Per Share of Common Stock








Basic

$         0.53


$         0.54


$         3.48


$         3.59

Diluted

$         0.53


$         0.54


$         3.47


$         3.58









Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per
Share








Net Income (GAAP)

$        9,407


$        9,662


$      61,884


$      63,646

Transaction-related-expenses, net (1)

2,804



2,898


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)**

$      12,211


$        9,662


$      64,782


$      63,646









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

17,857,784


17,819,373


17,847,288


17,797,001









Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)

$           0.53


$           0.54


$           3.47


$           3.58

Transaction-related-expenses, net (1)

0.16



0.16


Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)**

$           0.69


$           0.54


$           3.63


$           3.58

(1) Transaction-related expenses represent costs incurred attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG including, but not limited to, legal, consulting, audit and financing fees.

Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances between the third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2023 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)


Pre-tax

Income


Net

Income


Earnings

Per Share

Third Quarter of 2022 Adjusted Results


$ 13,365


$   9,662


$           0.54








Non-recurring Items:







Absence of interest income from Federal Income Tax refund


(628)


(454)


(0.03)



(628)


(454)


(0.03)








Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:







Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate
proceeding*


3,470


2,495


0.14

Increased propane margins and service fees


1,813


1,304


0.07

Natural gas transmission service expansions*


1,382


994


0.06

Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)


1,312


944


0.06

Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*


563


405


0.02

Changes in customer consumption


(684)


(492)


(0.03)

Decreased margins related to demand for virtual pipeline services*


(428)


(308)


(0.02)



7,428


5,342


0.30








Increased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and
Electric Costs):







Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses


(1,638)


(1,178)


(0.06)

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes


(697)


(501)


(0.03)



(2,335)


(1,679)


(0.09)








Interest charges


(835)


(601)


(0.03)

Changes in Other income, net


(401)


(288)


(0.02)

Net other changes


385


229


0.02



(851)


(660)


(0.03)

Third Quarter of 2023 Adjusted Results**


$ 16,979


$ 12,211


$           0.69

*

Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.

**

Transaction-related expenses attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See above tables for a reconciliation of these items against the related GAAP measures.

Key variances between the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023 included:

(in thousands, except per share data)


Pre-tax

Income


Net

Income


Earnings

Per Share

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 Adjusted Results


$      87,031


$      63,646


$           3.58








Non-recurring Items:







Absence of gain from sales of assets


(1,902)


(1,414)


(0.08)

Absence of interest income from Federal Income Tax refund


(628)


(459)


(0.03)

One-time benefit associated with reduction in state tax rate



1,284


0.07



(2,530)


(589)


(0.04)








Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:







Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate
proceeding*


11,440


8,504


0.48

Increased propane margins and service fees


6,389


4,749


0.27

Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)


4,678


3,478


0.19

Natural gas transmission service expansions*


2,976


2,212


0.12

Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*


1,756


1,305


0.07

Increased margins related to demand for virtual pipeline services*


1,338


995


0.06

Increased adjusted gross margin from off-system natural gas capacity sales


740


550


0.03

Customer consumption - primarily resulting from weather


(9,765)


(7,259)


(0.41)



19,552


14,534


0.81








Increased Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and
Electric Costs):







Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses


(5,905)


(4,389)


(0.25)

Depreciation, amortization and property taxes


(2,397)


(1,782)


(0.10)

Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services


(2,032)


(1,510)


(0.08)



(10,334)


(7,681)


(0.43)








Interest charges


(3,868)


(2,875)


(0.16)

Changes in Other income, net


(888)


(660)


(0.04)

Net other changes


(1,812)


(1,593)


(0.09)



(6,568)


(5,128)


(0.29)

Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Adjusted Results**


$      87,151


$      64,782


$           3.63

*

Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.

**

Transaction-related expenses attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG have been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS. See above tables for a reconciliation of these items against the related GAAP measures.

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, further grow its businesses and earnings, and increase shareholder value. The following table includes the major projects and initiatives recently completed and currently underway. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table at the beginning of the next calendar year. The discussion of the Company's major projects accompanying this table, includes those projects which began generating adjusted gross margin in the current year, or those which are expected to contribute adjusted gross margin beginning in future years. A comprehensive discussion of all projects reflected below can be found in the Company's third quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company's practice is to add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations or details are substantially final and/or the associated earnings can be estimated. As the FCG acquisition is still pending, it has not been incorporated into the table below.


Adjusted Gross Margin


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


Year Ended


Estimate for


September 30,


September 30,


December
31,


Fiscal

(in thousands)

2023


2022


2023


2022


2022


2023


2024

Pipeline Expansions:














Guernsey Power Station

$          373


$          373


$       1,107


$       1,004


$            1,377


$       1,486


$       1,482

Southern Expansion






586


2,344

Winter Haven Expansion

166


64


468


125


260


576


626

Beachside Pipeline
Expansion

603



1,206




1,825


2,451

North Ocean City
Connector







200

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes
Expansion

118



118




268


584

Clean Energy (1)

267



783



126


1,009


1,009

Wildlight

178



271




528


2,000

Lake Wales

114



152




265


454

Newberry







862

Total Pipeline Expansions

1,819


437


4,105


1,129


1,763


6,543


12,012















CNG/RNG/LNG
Transportation and
Infrastructure

2,385


2,813


8,811


7,473


11,100


11,321


12,500















Regulatory Initiatives:














Florida GUARD
program

90



90




324


2,421

Capital Cost Surcharge
Programs

687


489


2,110


1,503


2,001


2,811


3,979

Florida Rate Case
Proceeding (2)

3,991


521


11,961


521


2,474


16,289


17,153

Electric Storm
Protection Plan

298



940



486


960


2,433

Total Regulatory Initiatives

5,066


1,010


15,101


2,024


4,961


20,384


25,986















Total

$       9,270


$       4,260


$     28,017


$     10,626


$          17,824


$     38,248


$     50,498

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin generated from interim services through the project in-service date in September 2023.

(2) Includes adjusted gross margin during 2023 comprised of both interim rates and permanent base rates which became effective in March 2023.

Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Pipeline Expansions

Southern Expansion 
Eastern Shore installed a new natural gas driven compressor skid unit at its existing Bridgeville, Delaware compressor station that will provide 7,300 Dts/d of incremental firm transportation pipeline capacity. The project obtained FERC approval in December 2022 and went into service during October 2023.

Beachside Pipeline Expansion
In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline and, at that time, an unrelated party, Florida City Gas, entered into a Transportation Service Agreement for an incremental 10,176 Dts/d of firm service in Indian River County, Florida, to support Florida City Gas' growth along the Indian River's barrier island. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline constructed approximately 11.3 miles of pipeline from its existing pipeline in the Sebastian, Florida area east under the Intercoastal Waterway and southward on the barrier island. Construction is complete and the project went into service in April 2023.

North Ocean City Connector
During the second quarter of 2022, the Company began construction of an extension of service into North Ocean City, Maryland. The Company's Delaware natural gas division and its subsidiary, Sandpiper Energy, Inc. installed approximately 5.7 miles of pipeline across southern Sussex County, Delaware to Fenwick Island, Delaware and Worcester County, Maryland. The project reinforces the Company's existing system in Ocean City, Maryland and enables incremental growth along the pipeline. Construction of this project was completed in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin in connection with this project is expected to be recognized contingent upon the completion and inclusion in rate base at the Company's next rate case in Maryland.

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion
In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Public Service Commission ("PSC") for the State of Florida for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline constructed a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension supports new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion also improves reliability and provides operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth. Construction is complete and the project went into service in July 2023.

Wildlight Expansion
In August 2022, Peninsula Pipeline and FPU filed a joint petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement associated with the Wildlight planned community located in Nassau County, Florida. The project enables the Company to meet the significant growing demand for service in Yulee, Florida. The agreement allows the Company to build the project during the construction and build-out of the community, and charge the reservation rate as each phase of the project goes into service. Construction of the pipeline facilities will occur in two separate phases. Phase one consists of three extensions with associated facilities, and a gas injection interconnect with associated facilities. Phase two will consist of two additional pipeline extensions. Various phases of the project commenced in the first quarter of 2023, with construction on the overall project continuing through 2025.

Lake Wales
In February 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida natural gas division, FPU for an additional 9,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Lake Wales, Florida area. The PSC approved the petition in April 2023. Approval of the agreement enabled Peninsula Pipeline to complete the acquisition of an existing pipeline in May 2023 that is being utilized to serve the Company's current and new natural gas customers.

Newberry
In April 2023, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 8,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Newberry, Florida area. The petition was approved by the Florida PSC in the third quarter of 2023. Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension, which will be used by FPU to support the development of a natural gas distribution system to provide gas service to the City of Newberry.

Worcester Resiliency Upgrade
In August 2023, Eastern Shore filed an application with the FERC requesting authorization to construct the Worcester Resiliency Upgrade, which consists of a mixture of storage and transmission facilities in Sussex County, DE and Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset Counties in Maryland. The project will provide long-term incremental supply necessary to support the growing demand of the participating shippers. Eastern Shore has requested certificate authorization by December 2024, with a target in-service date by the third quarter of 2025.

CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure

The Company has made a commitment to meet customer demand for CNG, RNG and LNG in the markets we serve. This has included making investments within Marlin Gas Services to be able to transport these products through its virtual pipeline fleet to customers. To date, the Company has also made an infrastructure investment in Ohio, enabling RNG to fuel a third-party landfill fleet and to transport RNG to end use customers off its pipeline system. Similarly, the Company announced in March 2022, the opening of a high-capacity CNG truck and tube trailer fueling station in Port Wentworth, Georgia. As one of the largest public access CNG stations on the East Coast, it will offer a RNG option to customers in the near future. The Company constructed the station in partnership with Atlanta Gas Light, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas.

The Company is also involved in various other projects, all at various stages and all with different opportunities to participate across the energy value chain. In many of these projects, Marlin will play a key role in ensuring the RNG is transported to one of the Company's many pipeline systems where it will be injected. The Company includes its RNG transportation services and infrastructure related adjusted gross margin from across the organization in combination with CNG and LNG projects.

As new projects are finalized, we will provide additional detail on those projects at that time.

Discussed below is a current project in which we are in the construction phase:

Full Circle Dairy
In February 2023, the Company announced plans to construct, own and operate a dairy manure RNG facility at Full Circle Dairy in Madison County, Florida. The project consists of a facility converting dairy manure to RNG and transportation assets to bring the gas to market. The first injection of RNG is projected to occur in the first half of 2024.

Regulatory Initiatives

Florida Gas Utility Access and Replacement Directive ("GUARD") Program 
In February 2023, FPU filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of the GUARD program. GUARD is a ten-year program to enhance the safety, reliability, and accessibility of portions of the Company's natural gas distribution system. The Company identified various categories of projects to be included in GUARD, which include the relocation of mains and service lines located in rear easements and other difficult to access areas to the front of the street, the replacement of problematic distribution mains, service lines, and maintenance and repair equipment and system reliability projects. In August 2023, the Florida PSC approved the GUARD program, which included $205 million of capital expenditures projected to be spent over a 10-year period.

Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin

Weather and Consumption
Weather was not a significant factor during the third quarter of 2023 but the Company's year-to-date adjusted gross margin was negatively impacted by approximately $9.8 million attributable to reduced customer consumption driven largely by significantly warmer weather in some of the Company's service territories. The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

HDD and CDD Information


Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended




September 30,




September 30,




2023


2022


Variance


2023


2022


Variance

Delmarva












Actual HDD

19


28


(9)


2,069


2,603


(534)

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")

38


43


(5)


2,731


2,710


21

Variance from Normal

(19)


(15)




(662)


(107)















Florida












Actual HDD

1


1



371


535


(164)

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")

1


1



550


543


7

Variance from Normal





(179)


(8)















Ohio












Actual HDD

86


84


2


3,148


3,614


(466)

10-Year Average HDD ("Normal")

65


72


(7)


3,661


3,614


47

Variance from Normal

21


12




(513)
















Florida












Actual CDD

1,533


1,303


230


2,793


2,486


307

10-Year Average CDD ("Normal")

1,391


1,393


(2)


2,535


2,535


Variance from Normal

142


(90)




258


(49)



Natural Gas Distribution Growth
The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula increased by approximately 5.5 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, while Florida customers increased by 3.6 percent and 4.0 percent, respectively, for the three- and nine-month periods. On the Delmarva Peninsula, a larger percentage of the adjusted gross margin growth was generated from residential growth given the expansion of gas into new housing communities and conversions to natural gas as our distribution infrastructure continues to build out. In Florida, as new communities continue to build out due to population growth and infrastructure is added to support the growth, there is increased load from both residential customers as well as new commercial and industrial customers. The details are provided in the following table:


Adjusted Gross Margin**


Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023


Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023

(in thousands)

Delmarva
Peninsula


Florida


Delmarva
Peninsula


Florida

Customer growth:








Residential

$                  384


$                  380


$              1,470


$              1,043

Commercial and industrial

69


479


522


1,643

Total customer growth (1)

$                  453


$                  859


$              1,992


$              2,686

(1) Customer growth amounts for Florida include the effects of revised rates associated with the Company's natural gas base rate proceeding.

Capital Investment Growth and Capital Structure Updates

The Company's capital expenditures were $144.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2023 capital expenditures by segment and by business line, excluding the FCG acquisition which is expected to close prior to year-end 2023:


2023

(in thousands)

Low


High

Regulated Energy:




Natural gas distribution

$        89,000


$       100,000

Natural gas transmission

50,000


60,000

Electric distribution

13,000


15,000

Total Regulated Energy

152,000


175,000

Unregulated Energy:




Propane distribution

15,000


16,000

Energy transmission

8,000


9,000

Other unregulated energy

23,000


27,000

Total Unregulated Energy

46,000


52,000

Other:




Corporate and other businesses

2,000


3,000

Total 2023 Forecasted Capital Expenditures

$      200,000


$       230,000

The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the forecasted amounts. See "Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance" discussed above for additional information on the expected impacts related to the planned acquisition of FCG.

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was approximately 53 percent as of September 30, 2023.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)









Operating Revenues









   Regulated Energy


$      102,411


$       90,980


$      345,822


$     311,064

Unregulated Energy and other


29,136


40,073


139,447


182,339

Total Operating Revenues


131,547


131,053


485,269


493,403

Operating Expenses









Natural gas and electricity costs


26,518


21,248


105,692


88,264

Propane and natural gas costs


10,576


22,958


55,786


100,236

  Operations


41,217


40,182


128,147


120,981

  Transactions-related expenses


3,899



3,899


  Maintenance


5,125


4,501


15,487


13,273

  Depreciation and amortization


17,610


17,339


52,096


51,532

  Other taxes


6,374


6,177


20,674


19,136

Total operating expenses


111,319


112,405


381,781


393,422

Operating Income


20,228


18,648


103,488


99,981

Other income (expense), net


(72)


957


1,036


4,454

Interest charges


7,076


6,240


21,272


17,404

Income Before Income Taxes


13,080


13,365


83,252


87,031

Income Taxes


3,673


3,703


21,368


23,385

Net Income


$          9,407


$         9,662


$        61,884


$       63,646










Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:









Basic


17,796,741


17,737,984


17,783,787


17,715,845

Diluted


17,857,784


17,819,373


17,847,288


17,797,001










Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:









Basic


$            0.53


$           0.54


$            3.48


$           3.59

Diluted


$            0.53


$           0.54


$            3.47


$           3.58










Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share









Net Income (GAAP)


$          9,407


$         9,662


$        61,884


$       63,646

Transaction-related expenses, net (1)


2,804



2,898


Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)**


$        12,211


$         9,662


$        64,782


$       63,646










Earnings Per Share - Diluted (GAAP)


$            0.53


$           0.54


$            3.47


$           3.58

Transaction-related expenses, net (1)


0.16



0.16


Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (Non-GAAP)**


$            0.69


$           0.54


$            3.63


$           3.58

(1) Transaction-related expenses include costs incurred attributable to the announced acquisition of FCG including, but not limited to, legal, consulting, audit and financing fees.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



Assets


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)





Property, Plant and Equipment





Regulated Energy


$           1,916,585


$           1,802,999

Unregulated Energy


404,924


393,215

Other businesses and eliminations


28,802


29,890

Total property, plant and equipment


2,350,311


2,226,104

Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization


(503,897)


(462,926)

Plus: Construction work in progress


61,843


47,295

Net property, plant and equipment


1,908,257


1,810,473

Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents


1,793


6,204

Trade and other receivables


47,397


65,758

Less: Allowance for credit losses


(2,405)


(2,877)

Trade and other receivables, net


44,992


62,881

Accrued revenue


15,229


29,206

Propane inventory, at average cost


7,001


9,365

Other inventory, at average cost


17,593


16,896

Regulatory assets


19,111


41,439

Storage gas prepayments


5,063


6,364

Income taxes receivable


5,340


2,541

Prepaid expenses


17,179


15,865

Derivative assets, at fair value


2,328


2,787

Other current assets


1,837


428

Total current assets


137,466


193,976

Deferred Charges and Other Assets





Goodwill


46,213


46,213

Other intangible assets, net


16,518


17,859

Investments, at fair value


11,084


10,576

Derivative assets, at fair value


425


982

Operating lease right-of-use assets


12,842


14,421

Regulatory assets


91,678


108,214

Receivables and other deferred charges


16,263


12,323

Total deferred charges and other assets


195,023


210,588

Total Assets


$           2,240,746


$           2,215,037

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

 


Capitalization and Liabilities


September 30,
2023


December 31,
2022

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)





Capitalization





Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares),
no shares issued and outstanding


$                       —


$                       —

Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000
shares)


8,662


8,635

Additional paid-in capital


382,551


380,036

Retained earnings


476,601


445,509

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(1,137)


(1,379)

Deferred compensation obligation


8,987


7,060

Treasury stock


(8,987)


(7,060)

Total stockholders' equity


866,677


832,801

Long-term debt, net of current maturities


643,801


578,388

Total capitalization


1,510,478


1,411,189

Current Liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt


20,000


21,483

Short-term borrowing


118,570


202,157

Accounts payable


53,729


61,496

Customer deposits and refunds


40,228


37,152

Accrued interest


4,985


3,349

Dividends payable


10,500


9,492

Accrued compensation


9,831


14,660

Regulatory liabilities


9,092


5,031

Derivative liabilities, at fair value


828


585

Other accrued liabilities


20,647


13,618

Total current liabilities


288,410


369,023

Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities





Deferred income taxes


264,541


256,167

Regulatory liabilities


145,092


142,989

Environmental liabilities


2,562


3,272

Other pension and benefit costs


17,133


16,965

Derivative liabilities, at fair value


101


1,630

Operating lease - liabilities


11,040


12,392

Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities


1,389


1,410

Total deferred credits and other liabilities


441,858


434,825

Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)





Total Capitalization and Liabilities


$           2,240,746


$           2,215,037

(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023


For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Delmarva NG
Distribution


Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution (1)


FPU Electric
Distribution


Delmarva NG
Distribution


Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution (1)


FPU Electric
Distribution

Operating Revenues
(in thousands)









  Residential


$              8,663


$              9,862


$            16,967


$              7,642


$              8,762


$            12,941

  Commercial and Industrial


9,119


26,020


15,920


8,898


22,770


12,596

  Other (2)


217


2,441


(204)


143


4,302


(338)

Total Operating Revenues


$            17,999


$            38,323


$            32,683


$            16,683


$            35,834


$            25,199














Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)








  Residential


245,612


325,445


102,699


230,333


332,857


99,517

  Commercial and Industrial


1,915,125


10,684,539


96,716


1,981,048


9,603,742


100,519

  Other


62,277




68,729


804,970


2,007

Total


2,223,014


11,009,984


199,415


2,280,110


10,741,569


202,043














Average Customers











  Residential


97,847


88,640


25,782


92,776


85,555


25,585

  Commercial and Industrial


8,208


8,411


7,382


8,071


8,335


7,366

  Other


24


6



4


6


Total


106,079


97,057


33,164


100,851


93,896


32,951
















For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023


For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



Delmarva NG
Distribution


Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution (1)


FPU Electric
Distribution


Delmarva NG
Distribution


Florida
Natural Gas
Distribution (1)


FPU Electric
Distribution

Operating Revenues
(in thousands)









  Residential


$            67,562


$            38,546


$            39,347


$            61,730


$            34,560


$            30,537

  Commercial and Industrial


41,637


80,499


39,913


39,078


72,524


30,351

  Other (2)


(6,696)


6,401


(805)


(4,767)


4,472


3,705

Total Operating Revenues


$          102,503


$          125,446


$            78,455


$            96,041


$          111,556


$            64,593














Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)








  Residential


3,302,125


1,551,348


238,051


3,593,154


1,572,974


243,341

  Commercial and Industrial


7,523,061


31,047,013


239,505


7,753,767


29,455,170


249,487

  Other


213,600


627,934



231,013


2,474,454


5,978

Total


11,038,786


33,226,295


477,556


11,577,934


33,502,598


498,806














Average Customers











  Residential


97,230


88,051


25,718


92,078


84,664


25,500

  Commercial and Industrial


8,242


8,408


7,373


8,115


8,309


7,344

  Other


23


6



4


6


Total


105,495


96,465


33,091


100,197


92,979


32,844














(1) In accordance with the Florida PSC approval of our natural gas base rate proceeding, effective March 1, 2023, our natural gas distribution businesses in Florida (FPU, FPU-Indiantown division, FPU-Fort Meade division and Chesapeake Utilities CFG division, collectively, "Florida natural gas distribution businesses") have been consolidated for rate-making purposes and amounts above are now being presented on a consolidated basis consistent with the final rate order.

(2) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes.

