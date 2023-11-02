Cartoonist Steve Breen Joins San Diego's inewsource

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Breen, a nationally acclaimed San Diego cartoonist, is joining forces with local investigative newsroom inewsource to bridge communities and local news through art.

Breen will be part of a new community engagement lab at inewsource, pioneering new ways to tell stories, work hand-in-hand with communities, and save local news.

"Getting our reporting into the hands of the people who need it the most is a priority for inewsource, and Steve Breen will introduce a whole new method for doing that," said Lorie Hearn, inewsource CEO and editor.

Breen became a community treasure through his editorial cartooning at the The San Diego Union-Tribune for 22 years before a hedge fund bought the paper, and he accepted a voluntary buyout. Drastic cuts followed, further shrinking the local news ecosystem.

Breen is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize (1998, 2009) and has won several broadcasting Emmys for his video work. His work has also included in-depth series on some of the most pressing issues for San Diego communities, such as immigration and homelessness.

"Good local journalism is so important to a community, and I believe cartooning and illustrated reporting are an important part of the mix," Breen said. "I am thrilled to join the team at inewsource and grateful that my artwork will continue to have a home in San Diego."

inewsource is committed to increasing local news coverage that equips this region with the information necessary to make important decisions. This effort includes a menu of new approaches, including community gatherings, mobile newsrooms, and the Documenters , a community-powered reporting project.

Breen will help inewsource reporters tell their groundbreaking investigations visually. His work will include cartooning, gifs, graphic novel-style series, and animated visuals.

Founded in 2009 as one of the nation's first nonprofit newsrooms, inewsource is an award-winning investigative and accountability newsroom working to improve lives in San Diego and Imperial Counties. inewsource.org

