BambooHR Expands Canadian Payroll Offering with New Marketplace Integrations

BambooHR furthers its commitment to payroll with the addition of Payroll Harmony and WorkLinks

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR® , the leading cloud-based human resource platform where everything works together, today announced its customers have two new partners in the BambooHR Marketplace that provide integrations for Canadian payroll: Payroll Harmony and WorkLinks.

The BambooHR Marketplace includes 125 applications that integrate with BambooHR and gives partners the opportunity to leverage the BambooHR open API to build connectors and integrations. Partners can also promote and showcase their solutions to over 32,000 BambooHR customers, from hiring and onboarding, people and culture, compensation, benefits and more, all designed to give joint customers the ability to streamline their HR experience across the board.

"Our commitment to setting people free to do great work continues to go beyond borders. The introduction of these flexible, fully compliant partner integrations will transform the Canadian payroll experience, empowering our customers to focus on what truly matters: their employees," said Rachel Kaplowitz, director of product management at BambooHR. "Whether our customers prefer to stick with their existing payroll provider or explore something new and intuitive, our new partners, Payroll Harmony and WorkLinks, can support that journey."

Payroll Harmony

Through this dynamic integration, you can now connect BambooHR to Canadian payroll, Canadian time-tracking, and other apps specifically designed for Canadian customers. If you are using BambooHR to manage paid time off and/or time sheet, time clock data, or other US based applications, Payroll Harmony can "Canadianize" the data to include stat holiday pay, provincial overtime, and premium or differential pay if applicable and pass it to the payroll of your choice.

With Payroll Harmony's white-glove implementation process, you don't have to be a technical guru to set up your account – simply tell Payroll Harmony what you're looking for and the team will work with BambooHR to do the rest, helping to set you free to do your great work!.

WorkLinks

WorkLinks is an intuitive, web-based full service payroll application hosted in the cloud, offering a complete end-to-end payroll solution for Canadian businesses of any size. With WorkLinks, payroll administrators are given a flexible online tool for managing the entire payroll process, from; gross to net calculations, direct deposits, fulfilling tax filings and remittances, ROE's and T4's.

The BambooHR and WorkLinks integration works seamlessly together, with employee information in BambooHR flowing directly into WorkLinks payroll solution. Once payroll is completed in WorkLinks, employee payslips will automatically be available in their BambooHR employee profile creating a seamless employee experience. This integration makes it so employees will never have to log into two applications again.

About WorkLinks

WorkLinks Inc. was launched in 2008 as a first-class HR/Payroll solution for businesses with Canadian employees. WorkLinks is an intuitive, web-based application hosted in the cloud, offering a complete end-to-end payroll solution for Canadian businesses of any size. WorkLinks gives payroll administrators an easy to use, flexible tool for managing the entire payroll process, all the way from payroll calculations to direct deposits and fulfilling tax filings and remittances to government agencies and third parties. WorkLinks is a very flexible application and works well with others. We also have partnerships and integrations with robust Time and Attendance / Scheduling applications.

With our optional Managed Payroll Services, WorkLinks becomes your expert outsourcing partner, performing your organization's critical payroll functions to ensure full compliance and accurate, on-time payroll.

Throughout our rapid growth, we've never strayed from our core commitment to excellence, in both our products and in our service, and are continuously innovating to serve our customers better.

We invite you to explore our site ( www.worklinks.ca ) and contact us today to schedule a demonstration of the WorkLinks payroll software.

About Payroll Harmony

Payroll Harmony connects your HR & Payroll related applications together to save you time and effort, while eliminating redundant and potentially inaccurate data entry.

Enter data once and let our APIHUB share it with your employee management tech stack. We can adapt to your current workflow or help you establish new workflow and or processes through collaboration and deployment of our technology. For more information, head to https://payrollharmony.ca/ .

About BambooHR

BambooHR® is the leading provider of cloud-based HR software solutions that empower HR professionals to manage, support, and grow what matters most—their people. As a company, BambooHR's mission is to set people free to do great work, by automating, centralizing, and connecting employee data all in one place to support better decisions. The platform's intuitive and intentionally designed payroll, time tracking, benefits, performance, and reporting solutions support the full repertoire of HR responsibilities—all backed by award-winning customer service. Over the past 15 years, BambooHR has been the trusted partner of HR professionals at 32 thousand companies in over 150 countries and 50 industries, for supporting millions of users throughout their employee experience.

View original content:

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC