Melting Pot Celebrates 20 Year Partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® with New Donate and Dine Offer Through St. Jude Thanks and Giving® Campaign

New Give $20, Get $40 Donate and Dine Card Available

TAMPA, Fla. , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melting Pot is celebrating its 20-year partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and making it even easier to donate more and make a difference this holiday season through its annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign.

From now through December 31st, Melting Pot will collect donations by encouraging guests to donate $10 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and receive a Donate and Dine Card valid for $20 off a future purchase of $50 or more. Or guests can choose to donate $20 and receive a new Donate and Dine Card valid for $40 off a future purchase of $100 or more. The Donate and Dine Card is valid for dining only and valid from January through August 31, 2024.

For the first time ever, Melting Pot is offering two donation tiers. From now through December 31st, Melting Pot will collect donations by encouraging guests to donate $10 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® and receive a Donate and Dine Card valid for $20 off a future purchase of $50 or more. Or guests can choose to donate $20 and receive a new Donate and Dine Card valid for $40 off a future purchase of $100 or more. The Donate and Dine Card is valid for dining only and valid from January 2 through August 31, 2024.

"In the same way that Melting Pot provides its guests with the perfect night out, St. Jude is doing that for patients and their families," said Bob Johnston, CEO of Front Burner Brands. "St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital is the perfect charity for our brand, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes, for as long as it takes to help make a difference."

Over the years, Melting Pot has supported St. Jude by activating the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, the restaurants summer limited time offer: Forever Fondue, Forever St. Jude, participating in the St. Jude Walk/Run, and encouraging their employees to give.

"We are so thankful for two amazing decades of partnership and collaboration with Melting Pot, whose customers and employees have helped St. Jude improve research and treatment for childhood cancer patients everywhere," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Melting Pot's continued commitment helps make it possible for St. Jude to accelerate its efforts to help more of the 400,000 children worldwide with cancer and other life-threatening diseases each year."

2023 marks 20 years of partnership between Melting Pot and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. To date, Melting Pot has raised more than $16 million for St. Jude and its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

To learn more about how your next meal at Melting Pot can help the kids of St. Jude, visit https://www.meltingpot.com/donateanddine.aspx.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

About Melting Pot

Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 40 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has more than 90 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, and chocolate fondue desserts. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit www.meltingpotfranchise.com.

