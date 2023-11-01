LogicMonitor Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fifth Consecutive Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at LogicMonitor. This year, 91% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 34 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that LogicMonitor stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the fifth year in a row! Our employees are the driving force behind LogicMonitor receiving this recognition and we take great pride in our culture," said Alyene Schneidewind, Chief Performance Officer, LogicMonitor. "We are committed to creating a world class employee experience to enable our teams to accelerate and be better every day."

In addition to LogicMonitor's exemplary overall score for being a great place to work, the company received excellent scores for its flexible work policies, as well as its diversity and inclusion efforts. Of the employees surveyed, 95% said they are able to take time off when necessary and 96% said they are made to feel welcome when joining the company. Additionally, 96% of LogicMonitor's respondents said they are treated fairly regardless of their race and 98% said they are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation.

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About LogicMonitor®

LogicMonitor®'s SaaS-based hybrid observability platform powered by AI, LM Envision, helps ITOps, CloudOps, DevOps, MSPs and business leaders gain operational visibility into and predictability across the technologies that modern organizations depend on to deliver extraordinary employee and customer experiences. LM Envision seamlessly enables observability across infrastructure, networks, clouds, containers and applications, empowering companies to focus less on troubleshooting and more on innovation. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

