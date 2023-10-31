S&P Global to Launch S&P Global Canada Services PMI® November 3, 2023

Launch completes manufacturing and services PMI coverage for G-7 economies

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence, a provider of information services and solutions to global markets, today announced the launch of the S&P Global Canada Services Purchasing Managers' Index® (PMI®). With the addition of the Canada Services indicator, S&P Global now produces a Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index for all Group of 7 (G-7) countries.

(PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Market Intelligence) (PRNewswire)

The S&P Global PMI series, produced by S&P Global Market Intelligence, is one of the most closely watched global business surveys, used by central banks, financial markets and business decision-makers for their ability to provide up-to-date, reliable and consistent monthly indicators on economic trends for more than 40 countries.

"The vast private services sector, ranging from hotels, hair salons and restaurants to banks, IT firms and management consultancies, contributes around half of Canada's GDP, but high-frequency data and timely visibility into the sector's performance has thus far been limited compared to other sectors, such as manufacturing, which accounts for less than one-tenth of GDP," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "It is also the part of the economy that tends to be most sensitive to changes in interest rates. The Canada Services PMI will provide markets and policy makers with an internationally comparable indicator to better understand changing business conditions in this exciting and important part of the economy."

Based on survey responses from approximately 400 service sector companies, the PMI will cover both business and consumer services (excluding retail), encompassing hotels and restaurants, travel and transport, information and communication, finance and insurance, professional services, real estate and all other privately-provided services.

The S&P Global Canada Services PMI will be released:

2023

November 3rd

December 5th

2024

January 4th

February 5th

March 5th

April 3rd

May 3rd

June 5th

A calendar of upcoming PMI releases is available here. Click here to learn more about the S&P Global PMI.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's opinions, quotes, and credit-related and other analyses are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact or recommendation to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we understand the importance of accurate, deep and insightful information. Our team of experts delivers unrivaled insights and leading data and technology solutions, partnering with customers to expand their perspective, operate with confidence, and make decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Media Contact

Katherine Smith

S&P Global Market Intelligence

+1 781-301-9311

katherine.smith@spglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence