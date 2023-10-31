Advertise With Us
Coldwell Banker Real Estate Gains Ground Internationally

Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

With expansion into international markets like Chile, Paraguay and Saudi Arabia and the affiliation of new international companies, the Coldwell Banker network continues to grow and serve clients across the globe

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), today announced its international growth momentum in 2023, expanding into three new countries and territories and welcoming 42 international companies as the brand continues to deliver exceptional service to even more consumers worldwide.

Earlier this March, Coldwell Banker Chile announced its official launch after partnering with the brand. Recently expanding to five offices across Chile, managing partners Javier Macchi and Pablo Benchoa have brought a new experience to clients looking to buy, sell or rent in the country's growing real estate market.

The brand also welcomed Coldwell Banker Paraguay to its international network with the launch of a new franchise in the barrio of Recoleta, Asunción. President of Coldwell Banker Paraguay Sergio Weber has cited the country's strong economic stability as a solid environment to open its doors and guide people to their dream home and propel brand growth in Paraguay.

In June 2023, Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates announced the renewal of its master franchise agreement with the brand. Across 14 countries and territories – Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Maarten, St. Lucia, St. Croix, St. Thomas and the Turks and Caicos Islands – master franchise owner JC Calhoun has been guiding consumers with his talented network of 300 agents, backed by the Coldwell Banker brand's suite of technology, tools and resources.

Most recently, Coldwell Banker announced expansion into Saudi Arabia's real estate market. In early 2024, Coldwell Banker Saudi Arabia will be joining the brand's international network with the launch of a new master franchise in the country's capital of Riyadh. CEO Youssef Khattar is eager to begin offering real estate brokerage and consultancy services to investors, developers and corporations seeking residential and commercial space in the country.

In Q2 and Q3 2023, Coldwell Banker international master franchisees reported the affiliation of 42 new international companies, including:

COLDWELL BANKER INTERNATIONAL

Coldwell Banker Argentina

Coldwell Banker Destino

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Coldwell Banker Plaza

Jujuy, Argentina

Coldwell Banker Sensus

Neuquén, Argentina

Coldwell Banker Canada

Coldwell Banker Beaver Realty

London, Ontario

Coldwell Banker Escarpment Realty

Action, Ontario

Coldwell Banker Maritime Realty

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Coldwell Banker Tailored Realty

Windsor, Ontario

Coldwell Banker Egypt

Coldwell Banker Experts

East Cairo, New Cairo City

Coldwell Banker Step

West Cairo, Zayed City

Coldwell Banker France & Monaco

Coldwell Banker La Clé des Cimes

Chamonix, France

Coldwell Banker Limo

Sallanches, France

Coldwell Banker Villanova Realty

Montpellier, France

Coldwell Banker Island Affiliates

Coldwell Banker Premier Islands Realty

Simpson Bay, St. Maarten

Coldwell Banker St. Lucia Homes

Bois D'Orange, Rodney Bay, St. Lucia

Coldwell Banker Italy

Coldwell Banker Agency & Advisory Team

Rome

Coldwell Banker Imperiale Real Estate

Rome

Coldwell Banker Prime Properties

Bologna, Italy

Coldwell Banker Prime Real Estate

Monza, Italy

Coldwell Banker Mexico

Coldwell Banker AGS

Aguascalientes, Mexico

Coldwell Banker Border Living

Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico

Coldwell Banker Equity

Tulum, Mexico

Coldwell Banker Novac

Mexico City

Coldwell Banker Trillo

San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico

Coldwell Banker Valle

Valle de Bravo, Mexico

Coldwell Banker Spain

Coldwell Banker Lux Real Estate

Empuriabrava, Spain

Coldwell Banker Solaris Real Estate

Jávea, Costa Blanca, Spain

Coldwell Banker Turkey

Coldwell Banker Atlas

Başiskele, Kocaeli, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Aura

İstanbul-Avrupa, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Deluxe

Maltepe, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Fenomen

İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Giz

Antalya, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Hit

İzmir, Turkey

Coldwell Banker İmza

Yalova, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Karem

Ankara, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Line

İzmir, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Novo

İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Pera

İstanbul-Anadolu, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Unique

istanbul-Anadolu, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Uzman

Merkez, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Vitrin

istanbul-Anadolu, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Yatirim

Çukurambar, Çankaya, Ankara, Turkey

Coldwell Banker Yes

Kayseri, Turkey

Additionally, the brand welcomed the following seven offices to existing international companies:

COLDWELL BANKER INTERNATIONAL

Coldwell Banker Canada

Coldwell Banker Universe Realty

Abbotsford, British Columbia

Coldwell Banker France & Monaco

Coldwell Banker Esterel Realty –Fréjus

Fréjus, France

Coldwell Banker Jager Immobilier – Sainte-Maxime

Saint-Maxime, France

Coldwell Banker Must Immobilier - Collioure

Collioure, France

Coldwell Banker Italy

Coldwell Banker Gruppo Bodini – Barletta

Barletta, Italy

Coldwell Banker Gruppo Bodini – Taranto

Taranto, Italy

Coldwell Banker Prime Properties

Cattolica, Italy

QUOTES:                                                    

"What a year 2023 has been for global expansion! I applaud with great pride our international teams on their success, as each new partner adds strength and resilience to the powerful Coldwell Banker brand. I am elated by the fact that our Coldwell Banker network is not only helping consumers realize the dream of home in 39 countries and territories, but is also driving the long term health and viability of the brand around the world."

-        Jason Waugh, president Coldwell Banker Real Estate Affiliate Business

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in more than 2,700 offices across 39 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® system is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. The Coldwell Banker brand is committed to providing its network of affiliated sales agents with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2023 Women's Choice Award® "9 out of 10 Customer Recommended Real Estate Agency." Blue is bold and the integrity and values of the Coldwell Banker brand give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the Gen Blue possibilities, please visit https://careers.coldwellbanker.com/.

Media Inquiries:


Athena Snow                                                 

Paola Bahena

Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC              

G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

973.407.5590                                                  

813.838.4383

athena.snow@anywhere.re                            

pbahena@gscommunications.com

