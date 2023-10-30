RHEEM® TRITON® LIGHT DUTY EARNS AHR EXPO INNOVATION AWARD

Triton Honored for Innovation in Plumbing Category Ahead of 2024 AHR Expo

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVAC products, received top honors in the plumbing category for its Triton® Light Duty (50- and 75-gallon) product in the AHR Expo's 2024 Innovation Awards. Developed as a solution for small business owners seeking maximum hot water delivery, Triton Light Duty commercial units provide up to 97 percent thermal efficiency.

Rheem® earns top honors in the plumbing category for its Triton® Light Duty (50- and 75-gallon) product in the AHR Expo’s 2024 Innovation Awards. (PRNewswire)

"Rheem is committed to leading the industry with innovative, sustainable and smart products," said Michael Lloyd, Senior Manager, Global Product Management, Rheem. "Guided and influenced by plumbers and perfected by Rheem Engineering, Triton Light Duty provides unprecedented value in the commercial marketplace."

Rheem Triton Light Duty (50-and 75-gallon) is the most intelligent, high efficiency commercial gas water heater on the market. Boasting built-in smart monitoring and precise leak detection, the unit prevents downtime, is easy to install and keeps businesses running smoothly. The unit is designed to promote environmental responsibility and holds the potential to drive transformative changes in water heater design and manufacturing.

The Innovation Awards recognize and honor the most inventive and original products, systems and technologies showcased at each year's AHR Expo. All nominations are reviewed by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges who evaluate all award entries based on innovative design, creativity, application, value, and market impact. Each year, one of the category winners is selected as the prestigious Product of the Year winner, which is announced during the AHR Expo, Jan. 22-24, 2024, in Chicago.

For more information about Rheem and Triton Light Duty, please visit www.rheem.com/Triton, and for additional details on the AHR Expo Innovation Awards, please visit www.ahrexpo.com/innovation.

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovations that save energy and support a more sustainable future. With products available in more than 80 countries, Rheem is America's #1 water-heating brand and the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products.

