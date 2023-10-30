John Hancock Brings its Signature Sign Home to Headquarters at 200 Berkeley Street

Strengthens Long-Standing Commitment to Boston Community, Helping People Live Longer, Healthier, Better Lives

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock announced the installation of its iconic signature sign on its 200 Berkeley Street headquarters in Boston. The illuminated sign, which sat atop Fenway Park for about 20 years until October of 2022, is now positioned 27 stories high on the building's stepped pyramid roof facing north toward the Charles River, just below the famous weather beacon.

"We are thrilled to add John Hancock's signature to the Boston skyline in the city we've called home for over 160 years," said Brooks Tingle, President and CEO of John Hancock. "We are grateful to our neighbors in the Back Bay who offered their support of this project and who contribute to making this area a special place to work. This is more than a logo on our building. It reflects our longstanding commitment to Boston, and to our colleagues, customers, and community members as we work to help people live longer, healthier, better lives in our great city and beyond."

"The John Hancock signature sign is an iconic part of our city's history," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "We are thrilled that John Hancock is doubling down on its commitment to Boston, its workforce, and our community with their deep focus in helping to drive health and longevity innovation for our neighborhoods."

The sign installation comes after John Hancock's inaugural Longer. Healthier. Better. symposium hosted in Boston in September, where global leaders across public and private sectors, renowned academics, health and wellness influencers, former athletes, and more, convened to share the latest research and innovations driving the future of longevity. Participants were welcomed by Mayor Wu and Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, who reflected on the health disparities we see in Boston neighborhoods as well as the region's capability to be a global leader on longevity.

As part of John Hancock's longstanding commitment to Boston, it is currently working alongside the City of Boston and local non-profit organizations to advance a significant multi-year initiative in response to the Boston Public Health Commission's recent report on disparities in life expectancies . The forthcoming initiative will address several key factors to help Boston residents sustain their health and well-being, including by increasing nutrition security, building intergenerational social connection and belonging, and driving inclusive economic opportunity through intentional career pathways for Boston youth.

This initiative will build on John Hancock's existing collaborations and programs, aligned to Manulife's Impact Agenda , including:

MLK Scholars Program: John Hancock's annual MLK Scholars Program provides summer jobs, financial education, and professional development opportunities to Boston youth. Since 2008, John Hancock has invested over $16 million to fund the program and create inclusive career opportunities for more than 6,000 student participants. Johnannualprovides summer jobs, financial education, and professional development opportunities toyouth. Since 2008, John Hancock has invested overto fund the program and create inclusive career opportunities for more than 6,000 student participants.

Food is Medicine Institute at the Friedman School at Tufts University : John Hancock is a proud supporter of the newly launched Food is Medicine Institute working to integrate food-based nutrition interventions into health care to treat disease and advance health equity. John Hancock's longtime collaboration with the Friedman School at Tufts has centered on bringing to the public evidence-based nutrition information and equitable action in Boston and beyond.

About Fresh: John Hancock's long-time support of AboutFresh is improving nutrition security within vulnerable communities by supporting their Fresh Connect platform, a flexible and accessible way to use healthcare funding to cover the cost of healthy food for patients and families.

Healthy Places by Design: In collaboration with the City of Boston's Age Strong Commission, Age-Friendly Boston, AARP Massachusetts, and UMass Boston , John Hancock supports Healthy Places by Design's Activating Boston, which creates inclusive and intergenerational public green spaces that build and support social connections, health, and wellbeing.

Boston Medical Center (BMC): John Hancock supports BMC's StreetCred program, building prosperity and advancing health equity for families and children by leveraging trust in healthcare providers and empowering people to navigate financial systems with confidence.

Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH): John Hancock has been a longstanding partner to MGH helping reimagine the future of healthcare for all people, locally and globally, with a focus on Home Base, the nation's first and largest private sector clinic dedicated to healing the invisible wounds in veterans, service members, their families, and Families of the Fallen through world-class mental health clinical care, wellness, education, and research.

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities.

