NetEase Cloud Music Takes the Stage at ADE 2023: Debut as Speaker on China's Dance Music Trends

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899, "NetEase Cloud Music" or the "Company"), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, participated for the first time as an ADE Pro speaker at ADE 2023, sharing insights and opportunities in China's dance music industry.

As the most upfront, influential and educational gathering for electronic music and its industry, Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) attracts a total of more than 1,000 events in nearly 200 locations across its multidisciplinary program. The presentation titled "Chinese Dance Music Report," delivered on October 18, marks the Company's first time participating at the event since the pandemic, as well as its first time as an ADE Pro speaker.

The keynote speech dives into China's dance music landscape in the digital age, introducing its latest trends and user behavior as well as a series of innovative practices and features at NetEase Cloud Music that foster the growth of the industry. For example, FEVER, a music education brand in collaboration with the world-renowned music production school Point Blank, was rolled out to discover, develop, and manage local and international DJs and electronic music producers since its inception in 2018.

"Dance music ranks among the Top 3 most streamed genres on NetEase Cloud Music. As one of the largest dance music platforms in China, we have strategically partnered with the world's top dance music labels to bring their expanding, high-quality content to music lovers in China," said Vivian Wei, Vice President of Copyrights, NetEase Cloud Music. "We also provide musicians with music production, A&R, and promotion support, nurturing their careers while benefiting the dance music industry in the long run."

NetEase Cloud Music has been a preferred online destination among the younger generation, offering a wide selection of genres from both domestic and international artists. Except for the platform's capability to promote music content efficiently and enhance the interactions between artists and their fan base, it is also moving forward with some of the supportive initiatives involving advanced AI technology to diversify the content offering and assist musicians in their creative process.

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

