Big Wave Systems Secures Contract to Support Covered California Consumers

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Wave Systems, developer of the Help On Demand intelligent lead distribution system, is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded a significant contract for the State of California as part of a program to enhance Covered California's ability to provide support for consumers looking for health insurance via the state-based insurance exchange.

Help On Demand, the flagship product of Big Wave Systems, is an innovative and state-of-the-art platform designed to optimize lead routing. Synapse, the technology behind the Help On Demand product, harnesses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to intelligently match consumers with the most suitable healthcare brokers, ensuring that individuals receive the timely and personalized assistance they require to purchase their healthcare plans.

"We are thrilled to continue as the technology partner for Covered California's lead and referral distribution needs," said John Kurath CEO of Big Wave Systems. "Help On Demand represents a new era in lead management, providing an unparalleled level of precision and efficiency. This collaboration empowers Covered California to efficiently connect individuals with a certified health insurance enroller that can provide them with the assistance they need, ultimately enhancing their overall experience."

The state of California has long been at the forefront of technological innovation. The partnership between Big Wave Systems and Covered California is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to drive positive change and deliver a higher standard of care to the state's residents using the state-based exchange.

Big Wave Systems is excited to continue its journey with Covered California, and the company remains dedicated to driving innovation in lead distribution technology to improve the health insurance experience for individuals.

About Big Wave Systems:

Big Wave Systems transforms businesses through technology. Anchored by its proprietary Synapse technology, Big Wave specializes in intelligent lead distribution, revolutionizing how organizations capitalize on opportunities. Their dedicated team of experts has a client-centric approach, to ensure its solutions are tailored to fit each client's business needs and configured to drive growth. The technology is now powering many of the health insurance exchanges across the country. To learn more, visit BigWaveSystems.com.

