TCS Education System, a Leading Integrated Nonprofit System of Colleges and Universities Announces Rebrand and Changes Name to The Community Solution Education System

TCS Education System, a Leading Integrated Nonprofit System of Colleges and Universities Announces Rebrand and Changes Name to The Community Solution Education System

The New Rebrand Reflects the System's Emerging Role as a Premier Force in Higher Education and Focus on Cooperation Across its Network of Colleges and Universities

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCS Education System, a national nonprofit system of colleges and universities, will now be known as The Community Solution Education System. The new brand and visual identity hold symbolic meaning for the organization, embodying its belief that through mutual respect and collaboration academic institutions can make great strides in advancing institutional sustainability, student success and community impact.

The Community Solution Education System (PRNewswire)

"We are driven by the belief that the solution to many challenges is coming together to share wisdom and expertise," says Michael Horowitz, president of The Community Solution. "This rebranding better reflects our core values of community and cooperation. Our System is proof that when colleges and universities work collaboratively and without competition, they can accomplish great things."

Founded with a single college in 2009 as TCS Education System, The Community Solution today encompasses six colleges and universities serving more than 13,000 students annually across 12 campus locations and online learning environments. Its distinctive model combines integrated governance and supportive infrastructure to build strategic partnerships and leverage economies of scale to positively impact innovation, sustainable growth and the student experience.

The Community Solution's new logo uses a woven symbol to represent the interconnectedness of its institutions, and collaborative spirit that runs throughout its community. The interlocking threads reinforce each other, symbolizing the academic and operational experts within the System harmoniously working together to weave a community stronger than the sum of its parts. The new color palette is the result of utilizing color theory to represent each of the organization's core values.

As part of the rebrand, The Community Solution has also launched a new website, which tells the organization's story through tangible examples of the System's impact on its institutions, students and communities.

About The Community Solution:

The Community Solution is an integrated, nonprofit system of colleges and universities that work collaboratively to increase student success and enhance community impact. Founded in 2009 as TCS Education System, The Community Solution has grown to encompass six distinct communities—The Chicago School, Pacific Oaks College & Children's School, The Colleges of Law, Saybrook University, Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, and University of Western States. The Community Solution utilizes strategic partnerships to foster economies of scale, academic innovation, risk mitigation, and resourceful business solutions to maximize students' educational experiences. To learn more, visit www.tcsedsystem.edu.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Community Solution Education System