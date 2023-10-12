ZTO to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 16, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time

ZTO to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 16, 2023 U.S. Eastern Time

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. market closes on November 16, 2023.

ZTO's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 16, 2023, which is 8:30 A.M. Beijing Time on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976 Singapore: 800-120-5863 Mainland China: 4001-206-115 International: 1-412-317-6061 Passcode: 7545461

A replay of the conference call may be accessible through November 23, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Canada: 855-669-9658 Passcode: 4282193

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://zto.investorroom.com .

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com .

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: (86) 21 5980 4508

Email: ir@zto.com

View original content:

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.