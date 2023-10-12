Narrative I/O and Snowflake to Syndicate Data to The Trade Desk

Through this collaboration, Snowflake third-party data providers will monetize their assets across The Trade Desk platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative I/O, a leader in data collaboration, today announced a collaboration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to allow third-party data providers to surface data within The Trade Desk via Snowflake Marketplace , creating effective and data-driven digital media campaigns.

Traditionally, distribution into third-party marketplaces was a time-consuming and costly process that involved significant resources. This Narrative / Snowflake initiative will give joint customers an efficient and cost-effective solution to activate and distribute audiences from Snowflake Marketplace to The Trade Desk platform. Key highlights of the relationship include:

Speed and Cost-Efficiency: Snowflake customers working with The Trade Desk platform will experience rapid data onboarding at a lower cost. This integration allows for efficient transfer of data into The Trade Desk platform with a streamlined process that increases speed to market. :

A.I. Based data normalization and Audience Creation: Narrative's proprietary Rosetta Stone technology automates the complex process of data normalization and standardization, reducing the burden on analysts and engineers. Leveraging Narrative's AI agents, businesses can automate time-consuming tasks such as taxonomy creation and audience building. With these capabilities, deep knowledge of the data itself is no longer a requirement for successful data monetization.

Privacy-Preserving Data Match: Privacy compliance remains a paramount consideration for responsible data usage. This collaboration allows Snowflake data customers to match offline data with Unified ID 2.0 tokens while safeguarding consumers' personally identifiable information.

"Snowflake's collaboration with Narrative I/O offers our third-party data providers greater monetization opportunities across The Trade Desk and streamlines the data integration process," said David Wells, Industry Principal at Snowflake.

"By integrating with Snowflake and The Trade Desk, Narrative has crafted a robust bridge for us," said JR Crosby, AdTech & Data Partnerships Lead, at GoPuff Ads. "This fusion seamlessly transitions our internal data storage to monetization channels on The Trade Desk, ensuring both remarkable efficiency and speed to market."

"With the Snowflake and Narrative relationship, data suppliers on The Trade Desk can expect faster, more cost-effective data access, revolutionizing the way they leverage data to drive success," said Tim Mahlman, CEO of Narrative. "Our AI-driven technology empowers organizations to streamline data management and monetize their resources effectively. This initiative marks a significant milestone in data collaboration.

"Bringing data segments including retail data from companies like GoPuff into our platform for advertiser's digital media buys improves campaign effectiveness," says Jay Goebel, GM of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. "By sending these audiences via identifiers such as Unified ID 2.0, Snowflake and Narrative prove their commitment to reshaping the digital advertising experience across the open internet, including on connected TV."

Businesses can expect a future where data access is faster, more cost-effective, and simpler than ever before, revolutionizing the way they leverage data to drive success.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here.

