Hivelocity Announces New VPS Cloud Hosting Services

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, the leading Bare Metal hosting provider, is pleased to announce the addition of virtual private server (VPS) offerings to its growing list of services.

With these new VPS services, Hivelocity now offers customers greater flexibility, scalability, and leading price-to-performance when hosting their applications and websites. By interlinking virtual private servers and dedicated server infrastructure via unmetered private networks (a feature exclusive to Hivelocity), SDN capabilities, and Terraform, customers can now optimize their application's performance at every stage of growth. VPS is currently available in Los Angeles, NY, and Tampa with more locations coming soon.

"We're excited to unveil our VPS product, designed for the discerning IT professional who values not just cost, but overall quality and exceptional service," says Zach Kazanski, Sr. VP of Product. "Too often, low-end VPS providers have lured unsuspecting users with low sticker prices just to exploit them later with sneaky hidden fees and degraded performance. Our offering is different - what you see is what you get.

We offer top-tier solutions with industry-leading support while keeping our final cost to the user remarkably low. When you're ready to step away from back alley bargains and elevate to a truly professional level, we're here to help you make that transition seamless and rewarding. We're not just a VPS provider; we're a partner that values your time, performance, and growth. Welcome to the new standard of professional VPS!"

Hivelocity VPS Features

Public API: Integrate with Hivelocity's public API to automatically scale resources up or down and tighten user access on a per-VM basis.

Multiple Operating Systems: Hivelocity's VPS supports a wide range of operating systems, including popular options like AlmaLinux, CentOS, Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu, and Windows enabling users to choose the platform that best suits their needs.

Vast Ingress and Egress: Enjoy unlimited free inbound traffic and 10TB of free outbound traffic every month on every VPS.

DevOps Integrations: Integrate your deployment pipelines seamlessly with your favorite Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools. We maintain a HashiCorp-certified official Terraform provider and a fully functional REST API, allowing your team to easily integrate with the Hivelocity platform no matter how you deploy your applications.

24/7/365 Expert U.S.-Based Support: Hivelocity's team of experienced professionals is available around the clock to provide technical assistance and ensure a seamless experience.

About Hivelocity

With over 21 years in business, Hivelocity is a privately held company that delivers bare metal and now VPS solutions! With 40+ international locations across 6 continents, Hivelocity has the most locations in the industry. Hivelocity prides itself on its world-class network, 24/7 US-based customer service, and enterprise-grade security.

