VSBLTY Partners with LuLu Group International the Largest Retail Chain in the Middle East

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) ("VSBLTY"), a leading software provider of AI-driven security and retail analytics technology, and System Security Solutions Company (3S), their local partner, are pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Lulu Group International to deploy its "Store as a Medium" technology in LuLu retail outlets. The LuLu Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is among the world's 50 fastest growing retailers.

Digital Displays will be installed in select stores, with a view to roll out to 200 plus locations in the next 2 years, based on data from current key performance indicators. Initial installations will include Smart Cooler™ screens, 55" screen kiosks, and end cap locations that feature digital headers and shelf strip screens.

VSBLTY will utilize its DataCaptor software, camera and sensor technology with its artificial intelligence (machine learning and computer vision) to provide anonymous real-time shopper analytics and audience impression measurement. DataCaptor will be coupled with VSBLTY's CMS (VisionCaptor™), which delivers custom-triggered content based on who the camera "sees", either by age or demographics. Additional attributes can be added as new machine learning development is completed.

The primary long-term goal will be to maximize in-store revenue between current and future trade and media programs and the collection and optimization of first party data. The program can also deploy marketing tactics developed in conjunction with the LuLu loyalty program.

The Store as a Medium program will generate multiple revenue streams for the partnership including, but not limited to, Project Management fees, Media Sales, Content Management and SaaS fees for VisonCaptor & DataCaptor.

"We couldn't be more pleased than to be working with companies the calibre of Lulu Group International and 3S in the Middle East," stated VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton. "Lulu's market penetration is second to none in the region and they are perfectly positioned to become the leading Retail Media Network in the Middle East. This is a very exciting time for VSBLTY as we deploy more international programs and gain recognition for providing the best AI tools for retailors and brands to take advantage of the fasted growing advertising model on the planet."

About LuLu Group International

(LuLu Group) is a highly diversified conglomerate with successful business entities in strategic locations worldwide. Founded by the acclaimed business visionary Yusuff Ali M.A, LuLu Group has become a key contributor in the Gulf region's economic standing with an annual turnover worth USD 8 billion. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, it is a world-renowned purveyor of an international business portfolio that ranges from hypermarket operations to shopping mall development, manufacturing and trading of goods, hospitality assets, and real estate. LuLu Group mainly operates in 23 countries located across the Middle East, Asia, US, and Europe.

About System Security Solutions Company

System Security Solutions Company (3S) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. From its conception, 3S has been interested in establishing a professional system integrator for ICT and Low Current solutions within Saudi Arabia. Now, we are happy to be expanding within the GCC and further across the Middle East. The organization is known as one of the leading system integrators today, providing customers with turn-key solutions to their challenges, from initial sketches to installation and testing, and even later to commissioning and after-sales service.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) ("VSBLTY") is the world leader in Artificial Intelligence and real time interpretation of what a CCTV camera sees. By utilizing facial recognition, age, genders, and other matrixes, VSBLTY's proprietary technology can effectively enhance retail brand awareness through customized ads on aisle displays or point of sale in real time tailored to the current customer's demographic. This technology has proven to increase brand sales. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing "Store as a Medium" movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

VSBLTY, using its proprietary AI software, has also developed a range of security products that include not only facial recognition but weapon recognition as well utilizing modern CCTV cameras. VSBLTY has the capability to create a proactive security system rather than a reactive security system, providing the early warning of threats that can save lives.

