T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR SEPTEMBER 2023

BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of September 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $4.2 billion for September 2023 and $17.4 billion for the quarter-ended September 2023.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
As of
Preliminary(a)
(in billions)
9/30/2023
8/31/2023
6/30/2023
12/31/2022
Equity
$ 690
$ 730
$ 732
$ 664
Fixed income, including money market
169
169
169
167
Multi-asset
440
457
453
400
Alternatives
47
46
45
44
Total assets under management
$ 1,346
$ 1,402
$ 1,399
$ 1,275
Target date retirement products
$ 372
$ 384
$ 380
$ 334
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
T. Rowe Price will release Q3 2023 earnings on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
