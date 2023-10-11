SpartanNash ESG Report Highlights Progress on Path to 2025 Goals

Report showcases advancements in environmental, social and governance initiatives, aligning with the Company's commitment to responsibly deliver the ingredients for a better life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. This report provides an in-depth look at the Company's advancements across its Associate career experience, sustainability initiatives, environmental health and safety practices, community outreach and philanthropy. SpartanNash also shared its 2025 ESG goals, which are aligned to the Company's Core Capabilities – people, operational excellence and insights that drive solutions.

"I'm proud of the intentional, cross-functional partnerships we've created to strategically embed the SpartanNash ESG goals into our overall strategic master action plan," said SpartanNash CEO Tony Sarsam. "As a People First Company, it is our responsibility to create solutions that improve the lives of our Associates and the communities we serve. We are committed to continuous progress and sharing our journey with SpartanNash's key stakeholders."

Highlights from the 2022 ESG report include:

Environmental

Reduced fleet mileage by 12%, exceeding goal of 10%.

Decreased distribution center facility ozone-depleting emissions by 59%.

Began converting distribution center lighting, leading to a 6% decrease in electricity use.

Saved over 480 pounds of food from landfills.

Social

Renewed focus on safety, reducing the Total Recordable Incident Rate by 57% since 2020, and decreased lost-time incidents by 72%.

Expanded the tuition reimbursement program for full-time and part-time Associates and invested an additional $2,250 per year (from $3,000 to $5,250 ) per Associate looking to advance their education and their career at SpartanNash.

Introduced paid parental leave for all Associates after the birth or adoption of a child.

Governance

Highlighted governance practices and a demonstrated commitment to ongoing Board refreshment exemplified by the addition of three new directors in 2022.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Donated over $1.5 million in product and financial contributions to areas that suffered disasters, including Ukraine , Puerto Rico , Florida , Kentucky and Mississippi .

Re-introduced Helping Hands Day, an annual day of community service where Associates spent more than 3,300 combined hours volunteering.

Donated $400,000 to alleviate food insecurity in the communities SpartanNash serves.

The report also details SpartanNash's overall ESG strategy, which touches every function of the business and promotes impressive levels of cross-departmental collaboration. ESG progress is monitored by dozens of senior leaders across the Company, along with the Executive Leadership Team and the Board of Directors.

Moving forward, SpartanNash will provide ESG highlights annually in its proxy statement and throughout the year on the corporate website. Meanwhile, the comprehensive ESG report will be published on a biennial basis. The next full report will publish in 2025, covering the Company's ESG progress in 2023 and 2024.

For more information about SpartanNash's ESG and community engagement, please visit SpartanNash.com/corp-responsibility/.

