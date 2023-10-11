GAMING STATIONS, INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCES, TALENT MEET & GREETS, MERCH GIVEAWAYS & MORE WILL BE AVAILABLE ON OCTOBER 20TH - OCTOBER 21ST AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

Download hi-res images HERE .

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FaZe Holdings, Inc. (FaZe Clan), one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world, announced it will be hosting a gaming lounge experience FaZe Arcade presented by Xfinity at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV during NICKMERCS' third annual MFAM Central. As an immersive branded arcade, FaZe Arcade presented by Xfinity will offer various arcades, gaming stations, interactive experiences, talent meet & greets, merch giveaways, a livestream activation and more.

FAZE CLAN WILL BE ACTIVATING IN LAS VEGAS WITH GAMING LOUNGE EXPERIENCE 'FAZE ARCADE' PRESENTED BY XFINITY (PRNewswire)

The weekend's event will see FaZe bringing out the biggest names in gaming, content creation and streaming including the org's very own FaZe Clan members; Rug, Swagg, Adapt, YourRage, Kaysan, Blaze, Ronaldo, ZooMaa, JSmooth, Santana, Nate Hill, Faxuty, Proze, H1ghSky1, Kalei, Snip3down and NICKMERCS with more to be announced.

In addition to Xfinity, FaZe Clan partners Totino's™, Porsche and SteelSeries will also have a presence at the event providing custom arcade games, top-tier gaming equipment and product collaborations such as the Totino's™ Pizzeria sampling experience available for attendees to enjoy.

FaZe Arcade presented by Xfinity will be open on Friday, October 20th & Saturday, October 21st from 12 - 6PM. For more information, please visit www.mfam.gg/mfamvegas/ and check out FaZe Clan social channels for updates leading up to the event.

ABOUT FAZE CLAN

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe Clan") is one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. Created by gamers, for gamers, FaZe began in 2010 by a group of internet kids who turned their passion into a successful career path and formed a die-hard community along the way. Today, FaZe Clan represents a vast roster of creators who aim to inspire the next generation in making their dreams a reality.

FaZe Clan operates across multiple verticals designed to reimagine gaming, sports, culture and entertainment. FaZe has partnered with blue-chip brands such as Porsche, GHOST®, DraftKings and McDonald's, and record-breaking fashion and lifestyle collaborations featuring Nike, Takashi Murakami, Lyrical Lemonade, NFL, Champion and more – all centered around its top-tier talent collective with gaming rooted at the core. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan's roster consists of world-class gamers, streamers, content creators and esports professionals known for delivering disruptive, original content. Its gaming division houses 10+ competitive esports teams with titles including Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, Halo, FIFA and more. With a combined total of over 40 world championships to date, FaZe has brought home dozens of trophies with historic wins like the 2022 CS:GO PGL Antwerp Major, 2021 Call of Duty League Championship and 2023 CS:GO Intel Grand Slam.

The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , and Twitch .

Press Contacts:

FaZe Clan: alana.battaglia@fazeclan.com

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FaZe Clan