Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Sponsorship of the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship

Sunday Hole-in-One Will Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation, a resale industry leader for over 30 years and franchisor of five resale brands Play It Again Sports®, Once Upon A Child®, Plato's Closet®, Music Go Round® and Style Encore®, announced today that it will become a sponsor of the CME Group Tour Championship scheduled to be played the week of November 13 – 19, 2023 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The season ending event on the LPGA Tour will be nationally televised on Golf Channel and NBC Sports, and will showcase the top 60 players from the season long points race. Any professional golfer making a hole-in-one during Sunday's final round of competition will result in a $250,000 donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Winmark Corporation (PRNewsfoto/USA Hockey, Inc.,Winmark Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"The CME Group Tour Championship is one of the top women's events of the season and Winmark is proud to be a sponsor of this elite tournament," stated Renae Gaudette, Winmark's Chief Operating Officer. "We are excited to showcase Winmark to a national television audience so that we can continue to educate consumers regarding the benefits of our sustainable resale business model and help us fulfill our mission to provide Resale for Everyone!"

About Winmark:

Winmark - the Resale Company is a nationally-recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore and Music Go Round. As of July 1, 2023, there were 1,303 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 70 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit www.winmarkcorporation.com .

About the LPGA Tour:

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Epson Tour, the LPGA's official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women's Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and game changers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

Follow the LPGA on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel, online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

