SpyHunter Web Security Protects Against Online Scams & Risky Websites

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EnigmaSoft Limited, a company focused on providing robust anti-malware solutions, has released SpyHunter Web Security – a FREE browser extension that helps users block dangerous sites and web-based threats. SpyHunter Web Security offers enhanced protection against online security risks. SpyHunter Web Security seamlessly integrates with popular web browsers and alerts users about potentially harmful websites before they are opened.





Increase Security by Blocking & Avoiding Dangerous Websites



SpyHunter Web Security is a free standalone browser extension that functions independently from other EnigmaSoft products. EnigmaSoft also offers SpyHunter 5 and SpyHunter for Mac, which are complete desktop solutions that provide comprehensive protection against malware and other threats. To detect and remove malware for FREE, go to https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/.

SpyHunter Web Security Improves Your Online Privacy & Security

Block Unsafe Websites

SpyHunter Web Security blocks websites categorized as potentially unsafe. SpyHunter Web Security operates at the browser level and automatically scans links in emails and documents, plus addresses you manually enter before they are opened.





Search Engine Integration

SpyHunter Web Security integrates with Google, Bing, and other popular search engines to screen your search results. SpyHunter Web Security displays icons next to search results to help protect you against potentially unsafe websites.





Allow Trusted Websites

Where SpyHunter Web Security might identify a website you trust, SpyHunter Web Security allows users the choice to override the detection and proceed to the website.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices and global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter. SpyHunter detects and removes malware and enhances Internet privacy. SpyHunter 5 has scored top grades in comparative testing by independent third-party testing labs such as AV-TEST . SpyHunter 5 has also been certified by AppEsteem and TRUSTe .

