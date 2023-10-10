Specialized Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Treatment Now Available for Teens and Young Adults at Newport Healthcare

New Treatment Programming Launch Coincides with OCD Awareness Week, October 8-14

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week is Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Awareness Week and Newport Healthcare, a nationwide network of evidence-based mental health treatment, is launching specialized treatment programming for teens and young adults struggling with OCD and related disorders.

Obsessive-compulsive disorder is defined by uncontrollable, intrusive, and recurring thoughts or urges (obsessions) and compulsions like repeating thoughts or behaviors a certain number of times, ordering things in a very specific way, or otherwise obeying a set of rigid rules to suppress distressing feelings. The disorder affects approximately 1 in 40 adults and 1 in 100 youth in the United States. Related disorders include Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) which affects 2.2% of adolescents, body dysmorphia, agoraphobia, trichotillomania (hair pulling), and panic disorders.

"Obsessive-compulsive disorder is a serious but very treatable mental health disorder that we've seen increase over the last few years as a result of the pandemic and other factors," says Barbara Nosal, PhD, LMFT, LADC, Chief Clinical Officer for Newport Healthcare. "Interestingly, research shows that around 50% of people with OCD experience symptoms before the age of 18. As the leading mental health treatment provider for this age group, we felt we had a duty to provide the highest quality, evidence-based OCD treatment that gives young people the tools they need to manage their symptoms and improve their quality of life."

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and a form of CBT called Exposure Response Prevention (ERP), specifically, have demonstrated effectiveness in treating OCD and related disorders across all age groups, and are considered the best and most effective therapies for OCD in children and teens. Newport Healthcare has specialized multidisciplinary teams trained in these and other evidence-based modalities to create the best treatment plan and environment for each client. Treatment also includes habit reversal training and Comprehensive Behavioral Intervention for Tics (CBIT), as well as the fundamental components of Newport's integrated model of care like Attachment-Based Family Therapy (ABFT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), experiential therapy, and more, to address any underlying mental health issues that may drive OCD and other maladaptive behaviors.

Says Dr. Nosal, "By learning and applying the gold standard of OCD treatment, we have developed an outstanding, comprehensive, and individualized OCD treatment program that will positively impact all areas of our clients' lives including their school/work life, friendships, family relationships, daily functioning, and self-worth."

