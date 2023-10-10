Silvus Introduces StreamCaster PRISM Precision Integrated Sectorized MIMO - Antenna Radio System at the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, D.C. - Booth #3330

Family of Modular Sector Antennas Delivering High Throughput and Wide Area Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AUSA Annual 2023 -- Silvus Technologies, Inc. ("Silvus"), a global leader of advanced wireless networking communication systems, today introduced StreamCaster PRISM, a new family of modular Precision Integrated Sectorized MIMO antenna radio systems at the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition (October 9-11) in Washington, D.C. - booth #3330.

Silvus Technologies, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Silvus Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Introducing the Silvus Technologies StreamCaster PRISM - Precision Integrated Sectorized MIMO – Antenna Radio System

Designed for tactical operations, at-the-halt and fixed infrastructure applications, StreamCaster PRISM's ruggedized construction and toolless set-up enables it to be rapidly deployed, providing operational flexibility combined with unrivaled area coverage and range.

A single StreamCaster PRISM can be mounted tactically on masts to create a long-range UAS ground control station, or multiple sectors can be permanently installed on rooftops, mountain peaks, or towers to create a strategic communications infrastructure for citywide mesh networks or border security operations. Additionally, with flexible power source options (AC and DC) available, StreamCaster PRISM goes where it's needed most.

StreamCaster PRISM combines the performance of Silvus' StreamCaster MANET radios, providing up to 20W output power (80W effective radiated power thanks to TX Eigen Beamforming) and up to 100 Mbps data throughput, with high-gain, dual polarity sector antennas to deliver up to 360° of coverage for air and ground applications.

"StreamCaster PRISM offers customers a wide spectrum of precision integrated sectorized MIMO solutions to quickly and securely expand their mesh network capabilities in virtually any environment," said Jimi Henderson, Silvus Technologies, Vice President of Sales. "These high gain, sectorized antennas coupled with state-of-the-art StreamCaster MANET radios provide a blanket of coverage throughout an area of operation, allowing operators to concentrate on their mission and not on their communications infrastructure."

StreamCaster PRISM antenna radio systems are now available in a variety of L, S, C, and dual S/C frequency band configuration options with 12-16 dBi gain and dual polarity. New StreamCaster PRISM antenna radio system configuration options will launch in the future to meet emerging customer requirements.

Learn more about StreamCaster PRISM and the StreamCaster family of MANET radios at www.silvustechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn to get the latest news.

About Silvus Technologies, Inc. As Its battle proven StreamCaster family of MANET radios and proprietary MN-MIMO waveform provides the vital communications link for defense, law enforcement, and public safety agencies around the world, and in the toughest operational environments. Developed by a team of top PhD scientists and design engineers, Silvus Technologies continues to innovate communications technology for the tactical edge with unmatched range, data throughput, EW resiliency, and scalability. Silvus Technologies is privately held with world headquarters located in Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at https://silvustechnologies.com.

Media Contact: Keith Swenson, 310.614.9897, Keith.swenson@silvustechnologies.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Silvus Technologies, Inc.