MEA EXPANDS TO SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO WITH THE FIRST MIDLIFE WISDOM SCHOOL IN UNITED STATES

MEA's Santa Fe Location Opens in March 2024 With a Full Line-up of Teachers Including Luminaries Mark Nepo, Father Richard Rohr, Pico Iyer, Dr. Lyla June Johnston and More

MEA's Founder and New York Times Bestselling Author Chip Conley's New Book "Learning to Love Midlife: 12 Reasons Why Life Gets Better with Age" Based on Key Learnings of MEA is Available For Pre-Order

SANTA FE, N.M. , Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Live your best midlife. Unlock old hopes and discover new dreams at the world's first midlife wisdom school. Dedicated to "long life learning" and reframing the concept of aging, MEA helps guests to navigate their next chapter with a renewed sense of purpose and possibility. After the success of MEA's first campus in Baja California Sur, Mexico, which opened in 2018, MEA's second campus is opening in March 2024 in Santa Fe, New Mexico on a 2566-acre regenerative horse ranch.

Nestled within the stunning Santa Fe landscape with lush high-desert mountain views with breathtaking sunsets, MEA provides a memorable escape with the comforts of contemporary elegance. "The Santa Fe campus is a private and secluded environment creating the space for big dreams and inspiration by offering a break to unwind from the day-to-day hustle. When you mix in the potent MEA work, you have a recipe for real impact," says Christine Sperber, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer.

The opening Santa Fe workshop Spirituality + Health in Midlife & Beyond begins on March 25 and will be hosted by Chip Conley, MEA Founder and CEO, and Stephen Kiesling, Founder and Editor in Chief of Spirituality+Health Magazine. Kiesling and Conley will explore the rituals, practices, beliefs, and concepts that enhance the overall well-being of our bodies, minds, souls, communities, and the nurturing earth that sustains us. The following Santa Fe workshops include Navigating Transitions with Christine Sperber (April 1), From Conventional to Intentional: Attune to Your Purpose with Zee Clarke (April 8), Indigenous Wisdom, Global Action with Dr. Lyla June Johnston (April 22), How To Live From The Wisdom Of Your Soul with Jackie Sussman (April 29), and Transitions: Finding Your Rhythm in Midlife and Beyond with Michael Franti (May 13).

The MEA curriculum is designed to uncover wisdom through the three pillars of Navigating Transitions, Cultivating Purpose, and Owning Wisdom, that are core to the programming in both the Baja and Santa Fe locations. "We have developed a differentiated set of core workshops that will focus on the three key themes we have seen compadres working on at MEA over the past five years," states Jeff Hamaoui, Co-Founder and Chief Education and Innovation Officer. "Whether it's a high-tech executive or an elementary school teacher, our alumni from age 28-88 with an average age of 54 have helped us to craft our popular curriculum."

In addition to the weekly workshop schedule in Santa Fe and Baja featuring an impressive teacher line-up of renowned thought leaders, MEA offers a wellness vacation called Re·fresh, online courses, and an alumni membership program. In a time when longevity is increasing, MEA helps people to realize that their greatest years are ahead of them. "MEA is evolving and growing wiser," says Conley. "I'm looking forward to our future and how MEA is expanding our mission to help you live your best midlife." MEA is committed to socio-economic diversity, offering scholarships to over 30% of workshop attendees, and has built a dedicated alumni group of over 4,000 from 44 countries and 26 regional chapters globally.

Conley will also be publishing his seventh book this January, "Learning to Love Midlife: 12 Reasons Why Life Gets Better with Age," based on the key learnings of MEA. The book aims to help people understand the upside of this often-misunderstood life stage and to inspire readers to embrace midlife as a time of transformation and joy. "Learning to Love Midlife: 12 Reasons Why Life Gets Better with Age" is published by Little, Brown Spark and available for pre-order .

To learn more or sign up for one of MEA's offerings in Santa Fe, New Mexico or Baja, Mexico please visit MEA .

About Modern Elder Academy

Created as the answer to the ever-perplexing midlife stage, MEA — winner of Fast Company 2021 Brands that Matter Award — seeks to guide and support adults through transitions in their midlife years, with a particular lens on those aged 40 and above. MEA takes teachings from modern science and centuries of philosophers, writers, poets, and yogis, then melds them into lessons and insights for individuals looking for growth and guidance as they navigate midlife. Founded by best-selling author, hotelier, and entrepreneur, Chip Conley, MEA has built a dedicated alumni group of over 3,700 past participants from 44 countries. MEA hosts in-person workshops in Baja California Sur, Mexico, offers online programs year-round, and a regular lineup of free live virtual events. The new Santa Fe, New Mexico campus will be open to the public in March 2024. For more information visit, MEA . For a daily dose of wisdom, subscribe to Wisdom Well , Chip Conley's blog and newsletter.

