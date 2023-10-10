Cumulus Neuroscience Presents Data at ECNP 2023 Annual Meeting

At-home pilot study confirmed real-world feasibility of low burden, remote measurement of neuroplasticity

BELFAST, Ireland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus; The Company), a global digital health company focused on advancing neuroscience clinical trials and patient care through improved data, presented data from a feasibility pilot study at the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain on October 10th. Using the proprietary Cumulus Neuroassessment Platform to gather data via repeated at-home sampling, the study was conducted on behalf of a biopharma study sponsor.

Cumulus Neuroscience (PRNewsfoto/Cumulus Neuroscience) (PRNewswire)

Cumulus presented a poster titled "A low-burden visual evoked potential measurement of neuroplasticity: real-world feasibility and data quality from an at-home pilot study," which demonstrated that translational markers of long-term potentiation (LTP) can be collected at home with minimal support using a dry electrode, 16-channel, EEG (electroencephalogram) headset. LTP is a synaptic plasticity phenomenon related to learning and memory which is used widely in animal studies. However, direct measurement of LTP is highly invasive and, therefore, cannot be performed in human studies.

"The ability to measure neuroplasticity is relevant to many disease states in neuropsychiatry, often reflecting the capacity of a patient to improve. In contrast to expensive and time-consuming lab-based surrogates, such as MRI and TMS, we have demonstrated that we can get a more direct measure of LTP in a way that is convenient for patients and clinical teams," said Brian Murphy, PhD, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Cumulus. "We are excited to share data from this important pilot study confirming the feasibility of measuring neuroplasticity in human subjects in a real-world setting using our dry sensor, FDA-cleared 16-channel EEG headset."

This pilot study offers proof of concept that at-home data collection leveraging wearable technologies has the potential to enable screening, staging, and monitoring of brain function longitudinally in clinical studies.

Cumulus is also the co-author of a second poster that was presented at ECNP in collaboration with the biopharma study sponsor titled, "A low-burden non-invasive measurement of neuroplasticity: feasibility for use in early drug development trials."

Cumulus supports precision in CNS clinical trials for its industry partners by enabling remote monitoring of patients across multiple domains of brain function. To learn more, visit www.cumulusneuro.com .

About Cumulus Neuroscience

With a mission to generate the data and insights required to accelerate diagnosis and management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders for millions of patients and caregivers around the world, Cumulus Neuroscience is advancing an AI-based, multi-domain digital biomarker platform to enable better, faster decision making in neurology and neuropsychiatry clinical trials and patient care. Designed for and with 10 of the world's leading pharma companies, the platform enables decentralized trials, and is already making a difference in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease, depression and schizophrenia.

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression, Cumulus combines patented technology, in-house expertise and key industry partnerships to capture large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time, across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home – all with an EEG headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus simplifies and improves the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

The Company is supported by highly experienced specialized investors, DDF/SV Health Investors, LifeArc and Future Fund, and a world-class Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Julie Dietel

FINN Partners for Cumulus

julie.dietel@finnpartners.com

Tel: 978.502.7705

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cumulus Neuroscience