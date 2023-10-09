BRAEMAR HOTELS & RESORTS ANNOUNCES DATE AND TIME CHANGE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

DALLAS , Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR) ("Braemar" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has changed the scheduled date and start time of its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The call was previously scheduled for Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Braemar plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Thursday, November 9, 2023, and will host a conference call on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0284. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, November 17, 2023, by dialing (647) 362-9199 and entering the confirmation number, 2925607.

The live broadcast of Braemar's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.bhrreit.com, on Friday, November 10, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

