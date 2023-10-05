WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY TO REPORT THIRD-QUARTER 2023 RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that it will report its third-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, before the market open. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. Links to the live webcast of the conference call as well as the earnings materials will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://ir.wbd.com/.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until November 16, 2023. The replay can be accessed by phone by dialing +1 800-770-2030 or +1 647-362-9199 using playback passcode 1493434. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website for twelve months.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.